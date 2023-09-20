Newburyport green space is worth reserving

I was disappointed that your story about Newburyport’s efforts to expand green space and preserve access to the city’s waterfront featured almost no voices of residents (at least by name) other than business owners (“Talk of the town: Park space or parking spaces?” Page A1, Sept. 19). As a homeowner, I value Newburyport’s commitment to preservation, both green space and historic architecture, and am excited about the work on the waterfront. We should not reserve our best, most beautiful open spaces for cars.

Jen Bluestein