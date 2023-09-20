Positive reinforcement can light the path to police reform

It was such a pleasure seeing Boston police officers being praised for what they were doing right: using de-escalation in making arrests in three recent melees without firing a single shot (“Amid debate on how to deal with rise in youth mobs, Boston Police warrant praise,” Editorial, Sept. 9). What, if anything, can Police Commissioner Michael Cox do to ensure that this skillful restraint continues? Recognize police for positive performance, as you’ve done.

This positive reinforcement approach to police reform is uniquely suited to bolstering de-escalation. New Jersey’s Camden County Police Department, for example, goes beyond training to routinely measure and treasure its officers. Watching camera footage with officers, Chief Gabriel Rodriguez celebrates how calmly officers make arrests, prioritizing the sanctity of life.