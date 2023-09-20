The Supreme Court is set on a course that dooms us to repeat history

Let’s start way back in 1791, when the Second Amendment was ratified. Back then, men enjoyed the right to subject their wives to “chastisement,” an arcane word for what we now know as abuse. After all, after a woman married a man, she was effectively under his control, surrendering nearly all her legal autonomy. The husband had full legal control over the marital finances and property — even that which the wife brought into the marriage. Only the husband could vote, enter contracts, and in many states only he could decide if and under what terms the marriage itself could be dissolved.

Being truly prepared for what the upcoming US Supreme Court term has in store for America requires a deep dive into our nation’s history.

It would be nearly a century before two states — Alabama and Massachusetts — would become the first in the nation to rescind men’s legal right to beat their spouses. It would take decades more for laws criminalizing spousal abuse to be passed and even longer for those statutes to result in any convictions.

This is the very history the justices will have to consult as they decide on the constitutionality of a federal law banning individuals subject to domestic violence restraining orders from possessing firearms.

That and rulings on other crucial rights and protections this term will turn on one key question: whether they are “deeply rooted in our nation’s history and tradition.”

Just typing that standard, which has already been employed by this court to strike down life-saving gun control laws as well as to strip away Americans’ reproductive freedoms, sends a shiver down my spine.

That’s because I understand our nation’s history, including the less-than-inspiring parts, the parts full of oppression, violence, and inequality that Republicans are fighting so hard to keep hidden from the eyes of American students. I also, as a reformed lawyer, understand the promise of the words inscribed high upon the Supreme Court building: Equal protection under law.

Unfortunately, the court’s current majority holds the view that unless a right, or a prohibition like the federal gun law at issue, was contemplated by the drafters of our Constitution, it cannot possibly be reconciled with it. That is how Roe v. Wade was overturned: under a rationale that abortion rights weren’t contemplated by our Founders.

So, under that logic, because no law in 1791 banned men who “chastised” their wives from wielding a musket, the current federal law designed to protect Americans from their abusers will very likely be deemed by the court’s majority to be unconstitutional.

How has a nation whose history also includes so much bravery, innovation, progress, and the advancement of rights become so stuck, so handcuffed to the worst parts of its past by those with so much power to determine the course of our future?

That question isn’t even rhetorical. We know how: through a concerted effort by conservative legal advocates, Senate Republicans, and former president Donald Trump to fill the judiciary all the way up to the high court with conservative judges who take the concept of constitutional originalism to its illogical extreme.

It was, at least, refreshing to hear one justice in the court’s ideological minority recognize that our history is not an inflexible barrier that holds us back but a guide to help us ensure that there is liberty and justice for all.

“Armed with our history, well-prepared by our past and secure in the knowledge of what we have been through and where we are headed, we will triumph in the valiant struggle to promote constitutional values and to obtain freedom and justice for all,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said in a speech last week. The address was part of the commemoration of the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala.

“Knowing what we’ve been through will only embolden us to lift ever higher the torch of freedom and fairness, justice and equality,” said Jackson, who said her decision to give such an address was motivated by, among other things, the historic nature of her appointment as the first Black woman on the court.

Her words should ring during oral arguments in the gun case, as well as other matters the court is likely to take up this term, from the right of transgender Americans to have access to the medical care they need to the right of all Americans to have access to contraception.

Jackson’s very presence on the court should be a wake-up call for the justices who seem bent on tying us inextricably to our nation’s worst moments. In 1791, she wouldn’t have had any rights at all. She would have been property. It took change, a rethinking of the principles that we hold dear, and an embrace of the promise espoused in our founding documents to allow her to ascend to the position she holds.

That truly is an example of the American dream. But only if Jackson’s colleagues don’t crush it.

