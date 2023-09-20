10 high school football games to watch and Nate Weitzer’s picks for Week 3

Springfield Central has appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls, winning three, and reloaded quickly with freshman quarterback Jareth Staine stepping in for four-year phenom William Watson. Staine’s top targets include juniors Dwayne Early Jr. and Mattias Barbour, so the Golden Eagles should maintain their explosive offense for years to come.

Friday night’s slate is headlined by an intriguing cross-state matchup between Springfield Central and host Xaverian — the new No. 1 in the Globe’s Top 20 poll .

The MIAA football schedule features a third week of nonleague action before conference play begins in earnest. Meanwhile, the Independent School League kicks off Friday night with a rare night game for Buckingham, Browne & Nichols under the new lights at Watertown’s Filippello Park.

With Henry Hasselbeck entering his second year at quarterback, Xaverian’s offense is multiple. Jonathan Monteiro leads a deep receiving corps and Denzil Pierre is the new lead back, but the Hawks can mix in a number of ball carriers and slot receivers to keep defenses guessing.

Here are our top matchups to watch this week:

Week 3 primer

Springfield Central at Xaverian: The Golden Eagles have overwhelmed Xaverian with speed in recent meetings, including a 56-22 playoff win last November. The Hawks defense might be up to the challenge this time. Pick: XAVERIAN.

Franklin at Duxbury: The defending D4 state champion Dragons continue their challenging nonleague gauntlet with their third matchup against this Division 1 power. Pick: FRANKLIN.

Mansfield at Marshfield: Talented 0-2 teams will be gunning for their first win in this nonleague matchup. Marshfield’s up-tempo offense is tough for any defense to handle. Pick: MARSHFIELD.

Pentucket/Georgetown at Amesbury: Both of these Cape Ann League contenders pulled off overtime wins against North Reading early in the season, so their matchup should be close. Pick: AMESBURY.

Brockton at Lincoln-Sudbury: While the Boxers have absorbed consecutive losses, they can derive some momentum from a strong second half against Franklin last Friday. Pick: LINCOLN-SUDBURY.

TechBoston at East Boston: The Bears are rising to the top in the Boston City League and a road win over the Jets would give them more steam after they beat English in Week 1. Pick: TECHBOSTON.

Milton Academy at BB&N: Milton Academy finished outside of the logjam atop the ISL-7 last year and will be looking to push toward the top with 34-year-assistant Mike Mason taking over for retired coach Kevin MacDonald. Pick: BB&N.

St. Francis (N.Y.) at Catholic Memorial: The Knights return home for a Saturday affair against another out-of-state foe after their 30-game win streak came to an unceremonious end in Florida last Friday. Hailing from Hamburg in Erie County, St. Francis just fell to Pennsylvania power Cathedral Prep, 78-72, in a six-overtime classic. Pick: ST. FRANCIS.

Lawrence Academy at Belmont Hill: Belmont’s new head coach Anthony Fucillo, a former star at Winthrop and Tufts and the son of Hall of Fame coach Tony Fucillo, looks to get his program back on track after two losing seasons. Senior quarterback Michael Landolfi and Lawrence will be ready for the road test. Pick: LAWRENCE ACADEMY.

Billerica at Central Catholic: The Raiders played well in road losses at Springfield Central and St. John’s Prep despite the absence of star quarterback Blake Hebert, who is dealing with a lower leg injury. They look to get in the win column Saturday against a tough Billerica squad. Pick: CENTRAL CATHOLIC.