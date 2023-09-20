Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner help the Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS — Alyssa Thomas tied a career-high with 28 points, DeWanna Bonner had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Connecticut Sun beat the Minnesota Lynx, 90-75, on Wednesday night to advance to their fifth straight WNBA playoff semifinals.

Connecticut will play the New York Liberty on Sunday in a best-of-five series. The Sun lost all four regular-season games against the Liberty this season. It was the second consecutive season that the Sun went on the road to win Game 3 of their first round playoff series.

Tyasha Harris added 18 points off the bench for Connecticut. She made four of the Sun’s nine 3-pointers. Thomas also had 12 assists and six rebounds.