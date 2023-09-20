Bishop Feehan’s Amanda Peck reinforces the notion center backs are central to defensive success in girls’ soccer

When Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer coach Phil Silva was seeking to replace graduate Anne Pearl at center back last season, he chose Peck, who slid inside to anchor a unit that surrendered just four goals all season.

The Foxborough resident, frequently raced up field to join the rush. Finding joy in scoring goals, Peck moved up to forward. Fast forward to sixth grade and Peck shifted to outside back.

Amanda Peck was first on a soccer field at 2½. She started playing club for NEFC at 6, as a central defender.

“I was just going to do what was best for the team,” said Peck. “If that was putting me at center back, I’ll do that. I’m good with anything. If he wants to put me up top or in the midfield, anything to help. I’m a defender at heart.”

Peck, a junior committed to the University of Miami, presides over the D for the top-ranked Shamrocks with senior Caitlin Kelley (Walpole), junior Kat Regan (Medfield), and senior Mac Feeney (North Attleborough). Her knowledge of the position, physical strength, and fearlessness in challenging for the ball separates her as one of the best defenders in the state.

“I think Peck is dynamic in a lot of ways,” said Silva. “Her pace is tremendous, she has the ability to chase down players, the ability to get in the run of attack in set pieces. She’s got that dynamic ability to get up and down the field.”

Communication is key for junior Amanda Peck (19) in setting the defense for Bishop Feehan. "She’s got that dynamic ability to get up and down the field,” said Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Center backs don’t get credited for shutouts. They don’t score goals. Center midfielders are tasked with controlling the play. The communication, leadership, and dependability of a team’s center back is vital.

“ ‘Defense, in general, is a big part of the communication, especially the center back, because you can see the whole field.’ Silver Lake senior Alli Powderly, on the role of the center back

Silver Lake senior Alli Powderly cemented her mark by leading the Lakers to the first title in program history, and first in any sport in 34 years. A Boston University commit who played with the 2006 Olympic Development Program national team in Dallas, her ability to neutralize scoring threats, find an outlet, and start a counterattack is impressive.

“She’s one of the best defenders I’ve seen at reading the play,” said Silver Lake coach Scott Williams. “She can read when she needs to know when to go body to body with a player, read the ball and know when doesn’t need to use her body. She’s great at cutting off lanes and winning balls in the air.”

Center backs need to possess a unique skill set, with the speed to catch swift forwards and the strength to win contested balls. The last line of defense, their ability to win one-on-one situations is paramount.

Powderly has grown as vocal leader, with her ability to organize her teammates from behind the play.

The best center backs can read the play and predict how and where the opposition intends to advance the ball.

“Defense in general is a big part of the communication, especially the center back, because you can see the whole field,” said Powderly.

Natick has two stellar best defenders. Senior Kaitlyn LeBrun can play inside or out wide, marking the best player on the opposing team. Junior Kendall Hacker patrols the middle.

Mansfield senior Kara Santos can win the ball through the air but also dribble out of trouble and connect passes at multiple levels, whether a quick out or a 40-yard strike to jump start a counter. Other players that excel with similar attributes at the position are Wellesley senior Gaia Jacobs and Masconomet senior Lilly Podgurski.

Hopkinton senior Brooke Birtwistle and Dover-Sherborn senior Tessa Broderick make life difficult for opposing attackers. Birtwistle, a Purdue commit, is an athletic pressure cover defender who frequently wins balls in the air.

“The leadership really falls on that one player,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Evren Gunduz. “You don’t have someone with you at all to share the leadership, the reading [of the play] and one to step and one to stay back. You have the entire load when you’re the lone center back.”

Corner kicks

▪ Community outreach has always been a part of Masconomet soccer program.. This season, the Chieftains are taking service and compassion to a new level as they help to raise funds for a young Topsfield girl battling Leukemia.

For the last two weeks of September, the Chieftains will don gold ribbons during their games to raise awareness in their ‘Go Gold for Gracie’ campaign.

At the youth day home game at the end of October, Masco will honor Gracie along with their ball kids, who help at home games throughout the season. And on senior night, the 50/50 raffle winnings will be donated to Gracie to help with treatment costs.

“[Community outreach] is kind of just an accepted part of the program. It’s part of our culture now, which is fantastic,” said Masco coach Alison Lecesse. “And I think they’re kind of proud to be making that impact.”

▪ In North Attleborough, first-year coach Dan Burdick earned his first win Tuesday in a 2-1 Hockomock League triumph over Milford after Caroline McKenna delivered the winning goal with 13 minutes left . . . Tyngsborough junior Riley Mitza netted three of her four goals in the second half as the Tigers rallied for a 4-2 win over Bromfield. It was Tyngsborough’s first win over its Mid-Wach rival since 2016.

Correspondent Lauren Thomas contributed to this story.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.