Browns sign running back Kareem Hunt following season-ending injury to Nick Chubb

There were other choices for him as a free agent, quality teams in good cities. But the running back felt there was just one place for him.

On Wednesday, Hunt’s patience paid off.

“It worked out, obviously,” he said on a Zoom call with reporters. “I’m right up the street from my house. I guess it worked out in ways that I can’t even explain.”

In a strange twist, Hunt returned to his hometown Browns, who didn’t re-sign him in the offseason but were desperate to add a quality running back after star Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury Monday night at Pittsburgh.

Hunt spent the past four years playing alongside and behind Chubb, giving Cleveland one of the NFL’s top backfield tandems. And while he’s thrilled, Hunt wishes his latest homecoming was under different circumstances.

“That one hurt,” said Hunt, who couldn’t bear the sight of Chubb being helped up and carted off. “I hate seeing that happen to one of my brothers, and the guy that I care so much about and would go to war for any time of the day.”

The Browns signed Hunt to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. Hunt’s deal includes numerous incentives.

Hunt led the league in rushing as a rookie in 2017 for Kansas City. The Chiefs cut him after a video surfaced of him pushing a woman in the hallway of a hotel in downtown Cleveland.

Fields frustrated

Bears quarterback Justin Fields indicated he is being given too much information by the coaching staff and thinking too much as a result rather than trusting his instincts.

Fields said he played “kind of robotic” in last Sunday’s at Tampa Bay.

“Could be coaching, I think,” he said Wednesday. “They are doing their job when they are giving me what to look at, but at the end of the day, I can’t be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week, and then when the game comes, it’s time to play free at that point. Thinking less and playing more.”

Fields’s comments at the podium come after two discouraging losses to start a season in which the Bears hope to show signs of improvement. He said later in the locker room that his quotes were taken out of context and that he is not blaming the coaches.

“I don’t think it’s too many coaching voices, but I just think when you’re fed a lot of information at a point in time and you’re trying to think about that info when you’re playing, it doesn’t let you play like yourself,” he said.

Fields’s 70.7 passer rating ranks among the worst in the NFL. He has been sacked 10 times — one shy of the league lead — with six of them coming against Tampa Bay.

In other Bears news, defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned, saying he needs to tend to himself and his family.

“I am taking a step back to take care of my health and my family,” he said in a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history.”

Coach Matt Eberflus called the defense in Williams’s absence last Sunday and figures to do so again this week when the Bears visit the Chiefs.

Jones to miss four more games

The Raiders placed defensive end Chandler Jones on the reserve/non-football illness list, meaning he will miss at least the next four games.

Jones criticized owner Mark Davis, coach Josh McDaniels, and general manager Dave Ziegler in a series of social media posts, which he has since taken down. Jones also posted that the Raiders sent a mental health representative to his home.

McDaniels offered little comment when asked Wednesday before news of the designation.

“We’re just respecting that process and understand the situation, and that’s really all I can say about it,” McDaniels said.

Jones continues to be active on social media, but his recent posts have not been critical of the club.

Young’s status in doubt

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young did not participate in Wednesday’s walkthrough because of an ankle injury, opening the door for the possibility of veteran Andy Dalton starting on Sunday against the Seahawks. Panthers coach Frank Reich said it’s too early to know if Young, the No. 1 overall pick, will be able to play . . . Saints safety Marcus Maye was suspended without pay for three games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Maye’s punishment stems from his 2021 arrest in Florida on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol after his involvement in a car accident in Fort Lauderdale. He was a member of the Jets at the time. After initially pleading not guilty, Maye last month agreed to a no-contest plea and six months’ probation.