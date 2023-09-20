The curious case of QB Matt Corral: Patriots claimed him, waived him, then had him in for a visit Wednesday

The quarterback, who was claimed off waivers from Carolina on Aug. 31, reportedly left the Patriots a few days later and was placed on the exempt/left squad list. After Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, he was waived.

A day later, he cleared waivers, and it was reported that he was headed back to New England’s practice squad. On Wednesday morning, numerous media reports indicated he was not going to re-sign with the Patriots, but the league transaction wire noted Wednesday afternoon that he had a visit with the Patriots.

Corral was not at practice Wednesday, and his locker — which is adjacent to backup Bailey Zappe — was cleaned out by the time the media was allowed in to the locker room.

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.