EMass girls’ soccer: Fueling a 5-0 start for North Reading, Kiersten Higgins headlines Players of the Week

Ella Cheney, St. John Paul II — The senior midfielder had a touch on five goals in a 7-1 win over Cape Cod Academy, contributing three goals and two assists. She set up her younger sister, Addison, for one goal.
Kiersten Higgins, North Reading — The sophomore tallied three goals and an assist in a 5-0 Cape Ann win over Ipswich. She added two goals and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Manchester Essex for the 5-0 Hornets.
Heidi Lawrence, King Philip — In a 6-2 Hockomock League win over Attleboro, the senior struck for three second-half goals. In a Top 20 clash against Oliver Ames, she produced two goals and an assist in a 4-0 victory.
Lily Mark, Hamilton-Wenham — The senior midfielder was invaluable for the 3-0-1 Generals in a 4-1 Cape Ann win over Newburyport, with three goals and one assist.
Ava Paone, Gloucester — In a 7-2 Northeastern Conference win over Winthrop, the junior netted five goals for the 2-1-1 Fishermen.
