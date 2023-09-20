EMass girls’ soccer: Fueling a 5-0 start for North Reading, Kiersten Higgins headlines Players of the Week

Ella Cheney, St. John Paul II — The senior midfielder had a touch on five goals in a 7-1 win over Cape Cod Academy, contributing three goals and two assists. She set up her younger sister, Addison, for one goal.

Kiersten Higgins, North Reading — The sophomore tallied three goals and an assist in a 5-0 Cape Ann win over Ipswich. She added two goals and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Manchester Essex for the 5-0 Hornets.

Heidi Lawrence, King Philip — In a 6-2 Hockomock League win over Attleboro, the senior struck for three second-half goals. In a Top 20 clash against Oliver Ames, she produced two goals and an assist in a 4-0 victory.