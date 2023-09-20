High school football returning to Fenway Park for 4 games Thanksgiving week

The matchups have been determined for High School Football at Fenway Park with eight teams slated to face their rivals over two nights before Thanksgiving.
Boston City League rivals Brighton and TechBoston will shift their regular season game (originally scheduled for Oct 6) to Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Fenway (5 p.m.). Both programs now have an open date on Oct 6.
Franklin edged King Philip, 29-28, last November in a thrilling matchup and the programs will play the 63rd installment of their series following the City League game.
The action resumes Wednesday at 4 p.m. with Billerica and Chelmsford squaring off in the 94th installment of their rivalry, followed at 6:30 p.m. by the 118th game of a traditional Thanksgiving series between Leominster and Fitchburg.
Start times for the second half of each doubleheader are approximate and subject to adjustment based on the duration of the first games.
Tickets are available at redsox.com/highschoolfootball starting at $20 per day for general admission. Suite level tickets can be purchased by contacting Ben Morse at bmorse@redsox.com, with 25 percent of all ticket sales going to the school being supported.