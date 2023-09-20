High school football returning to Fenway Park for 4 games Thanksgiving week

The matchups have been determined for High School Football at Fenway Park with eight teams slated to face their rivals over two nights before Thanksgiving.

Boston City League rivals Brighton and TechBoston will shift their regular season game (originally scheduled for Oct 6) to Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Fenway (5 p.m.). Both programs now have an open date on Oct 6.

Franklin edged King Philip, 29-28, last November in a thrilling matchup and the programs will play the 63rd installment of their series following the City League game.