In his eighth professional baseball stop, Zack Weiss is making the most of his opportunities with the Red Sox

Weiss allowed two runs in his first game and has since given up one unearned run on one hit over 6⅔ innings in five appearances. He pitched a scoreless seventh inning in Wednesday’s 15-5 loss against the Rangers, striking out two.

Righthander Zack Weiss has provided some needed assistance since being called up on Sept. 9.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Red Sox have asked a lot from their bullpen thanks to a rotation that has thrown the second-fewest innings in the American League this season.

“Trying to stay aggressive and attack and pitch to my strengths,” said Weiss, who was claimed off waivers from the Angels on Aug. 25.

Advertisement

Weiss, 31, has played for six organizations and two independent teams over 11 seasons in pro ball after being drafted out of UCLA in 2013. Wednesday was his 25th appearance in a major league game.

The Red Sox needing arms has created an opportunity for him.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“Getting consistent work has been very helpful,” Weiss said. “I haven’t had a ton of opportunities at this level so every game I get I put a lot of value into it. I really appreciate it.”

Weiss never expected he’d face the Yankees twice as a member of the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“Pretty special,” he said. “That’s something you watch on Sunday Night Baseball. It’s been very cool to play for a historic franchise like the Red Sox. When you’re pitching, you’re competing. But I’m also able to appreciate being in that situation.”

Kelly’s comeback continues

Manager Alex Cora said “there’s a good chance” righthanded reliever Zack Kelly would rejoin the team on Friday. Kelly has been on the injured list since April 13 with an elbow injury that required surgery to repair a displaced nerve.

Kelly has a 3.86 ERA in nine appearances for the Sox since being signed as a minor league free agent in 2020.

Advertisement

It doesn’t appear Kenley Jansen will be with the team this weekend.

The closer, who went on the COVID-19 injured list last week, still hasn’t been cleared by team medical director Dr. Larry Ronan. He also hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 and will likely need to throw in the bullpen first.

“We have to be smart about that, too,” Cora said.

Rookie outfielder Wilyer Abreu, who jammed his left hand trying to make a catch in Toronto on Sunday, missed two games before getting into Wednesday’s game as a pinch runner in the seventh inning.

Second baseman Luis Urias left Wednesday’s game in the eighth inning with a tight left calf. He is day to day.

Urias was the only trade deadline acquisition made by now-former chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. He has hit .225 in 32 games and played poorly on defense.

White Sox next

Two teams out of contention start a three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night when the White Sox come to town.

But do not expect spring training-type lineups from the Red Sox. Cora said he’ll play the regulars.

“There’s 35,000 people there. They go to Fenway and they’re going to enjoy it,” the manager said. “I’ve been watching the highlights. A lot of teams in the hunt and a lot of empty stadiums. That’s not going to happen at Fenway, I hope, this weekend.”

“Those fans deserve the best of us. They’ve been there the whole season and they’ll be there.”

Advertisement

Chris Sale is scheduled to face his former team Friday night. Touki Toussaint will start for Chicago.

See you next season

The Sox are 4-6 at Globe Life Park. They are scheduled to play two exhibition games at the ballpark next March 25-26 before opening the regular season at Seattle on March 28 . . . The Sox fell to 37-40 on the road with four games at Baltimore remaining . . . John Schreiber did some shopping while he was in town. The reliever arrived at the clubhouse wearing cowboy boots, a Wrangler shirt, jeans, a belt with a big silver buckle, and a cowboy hat. He looked ready for a role in “Yellowstone.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.