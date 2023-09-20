Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi leaves late in first half with leg issue

Robert Taylor, who came on for Messi, had two goals and an assist. But Messi’s status overshadowed everything.

Messi was subbed off in the 37th minute of Inter Miami’s match against Toronto, after spending a few minutes laboring with what appeared to be a leg issue. Miami came up big without him, winning 4-0 to move within 5 points of the final playoff spot in Major League Soccer’s Eastern Conference.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Lionel Messi returned to Inter Miami’s lineup on Wednesday night. It was a short-lived comeback, and his team rallied after he departed.

“He had an old injury that had been bothering him,” Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino said, as relayed through a team official who translated his remarks. “In this case, that he had with the national team.”

Messi, 36, had missed two matches — one for club, the other for country — in recent days, after sitting out Argentina’s World Cup qualifying win at Bolivia on Sept. 12, and Inter Miami’s 5-2 loss at Atlanta United this past Saturday.

Fatigue was cited in both cases, but now it would appear the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has at least some sort of leg issue. The game was scoreless when Messi was subbed out and he left for the locker room before halftime after spending a few minutes in the bench area.

It was the second big injury blow for Inter Miami on Wednesday. Jordi Alba — another celebrated midseason addition — had to leave in the 34th minute, shortly before Messi’s night was over.

Messi has now appeared in 12 matches over two months for Miami, most of them in Leagues Cup and US Open Cup competition. He had 11 goals and eight assists in those appearances, and one goal with two assists in four MLS matches.