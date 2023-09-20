Rangers rout Red Sox as a lost season continues to spiral

Through 27 starts this season, it has become apparent that Bello is a much different pitcher during the day then he is at night.

Maybe he needed a nap after allowing eight runs on eight hits, two of them home runs.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Brayan Bello lasted only three innings against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon in what turned into an ugly 15-5 loss for the Red Sox.

Bello is 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP in 17 starts at night. He’s now 3-5 with a 6.94 ERA and 1.75 WHIP in 10 starts during the day.

Bello’s ERA in day games last season was 1.09 runs higher than at night. At some point, that’s not a coincidence.

Prior to the game, Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to how this season represented a step forward for Bello, a 24-year-old righthander. When the Sox grabbed a 4-0 lead in the top of the second inning, Bello was positioned to further burnish what has been a solid season.

Instead he allowed six runs in the second inning, including a three-homer by Jonah Heim followed by a solo shot from Mitch Garver.

Bello (12-10) faced nine batters in the inning and threw 38 pitches. He remained in the game for the third inning and gave up two more.

The eight runs were a career worst and boosted his ERA from 3.71 to 4.11.

The 15 runs were the most allowed by the Sox this season. They finished the road trip 1-5 and have lost 12 of 15 overall.

Texas starter Jon Gray allowed four runs over 2⅓ innings. Adam Duvall had a three-run homer in the first inning and Bobby Dalbec a solo shot in the second.

Dalbec was 2 for 4 and is 6 of 14 with three extra-base hits in four games since being recalled from Triple A Worcester.

The Sox used four relievers after Bello. Zack Weiss and Brennan Bernardino worked scoreless innings.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him @PeteAbe.