Game 153: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

The Red Sox have an early afternoon getaway day game on Wednesday, with a chance to escape Texas with a series win and put another dent in the Rangers’ playoff hopes.

Brayan Bello’s struggles taking the mound for day games have been well-documented — he’s 3-4 with a 5.80 ERA during those early starts — a trend he’ll want to break for the series finale. The righthander has been excellent in two career outings against Texas, allowing just two earned runs over 13 innings and notching two wins.

The Rangers will counter with veteran Jon Gray, who allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings against the Sox earlier this season. Gray and Bello faced off in that meeting in July, with Bello and the Sox claiming a 4-2 win.