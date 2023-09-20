Game 153: Red Sox at Rangers lineups and notes

The Red Sox have an early afternoon getaway day game on Wednesday, with a chance to escape Texas with a series win and put another dent in the Rangers’ playoff hopes.
Brayan Bello’s struggles taking the mound for day games have been well-documented — he’s 3-4 with a 5.80 ERA during those early starts — a trend he’ll want to break for the series finale. The righthander has been excellent in two career outings against Texas, allowing just two earned runs over 13 innings and notching two wins.
The Rangers will counter with veteran Jon Gray, who allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings against the Sox earlier this season. Gray and Bello faced off in that meeting in July, with Bello and the Sox claiming a 4-2 win.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (75-77): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (12-9, 3.71 ERA)
RANGERS (83-68): TBA
Pitching: RHP Jon Gray (8-8, 4.05 ERA)
Time: 2:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Gray: Rafael Devers 0-3, Adam Duvall 1-8, Reese McGuire 0-0, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 15-42, Luis Urías 2-9, Alex Verdugo 4-13, Connor Wong 2-3, Masataka Yoshida 1-3
Rangers vs. Bello: Ezequiel Duran 1-2, Adolis García 1-6, Mitch Garver 1-3, Robbie Grossman 1-3, Jonah Heim 0-3, Travis Jankowski 1-3, Josh Jung 0-3, Nathaniel Lowe 1-6, Corey Seager 3-6, Marcus Semien 0-7
Stat of the day: Rafael Devers has hit .435 with a 1.536 OPS over the last eight games.
Notes: Tuesday’s loss was the Sox’ fifth in the last six games ... Bello recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in his latest start, a 3-0 loss at Toronto on Friday. He pitched six innings and limited the Blue Jays to four hits, but one of those hits was a three-run home run by Vladimir Guerrero Jr ... Bello has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his past six starts, and has a 4-2 record during that span ... Devers was named AL Player of the Week for the second time in his career ... Gray has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his past five starts and in seven of his past nine. He has a 5.72 ERA during that stretch.
Advertisement
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.