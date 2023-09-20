Report: Trent Brown agrees to restructured contract with Patriots

The Patriots are reportedly adding $2 million worth of incentives to the deal, which runs through the end of this season. Brown could reportedly earn $13 million in 2023.

Offensive tackle Trent Brown has agreed with the Patriots on a contract restructure, according to ESPN.

It is unknown what sort of incentivized tiers are in the new contract, but it would certainly provide a boost to Brown and the Patriots if he can get back on the field soon. A patchwork offensive line has struggled with health issues since the start of training camp, including a concussion that caused Brown to miss the Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

Brown, 30, is in his second stint with the Patriots. The 6-foot-8-inch, 370-pounder is in his ninth season in the NFL, having previously played for the 49ers and Raiders.

