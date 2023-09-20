scorecardresearch Skip to main content
Patriots

Report: Trent Brown agrees to restructured contract with Patriots

By Christopher Price Globe Staff,Updated September 20, 2023, 56 minutes ago
Trent Brown is in his second stint with the Patriots and ninth season in the NFL.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Offensive tackle Trent Brown has agreed with the Patriots on a contract restructure, according to ESPN.

The Patriots are reportedly adding $2 million worth of incentives to the deal, which runs through the end of this season. Brown could reportedly earn $13 million in 2023.

It is unknown what sort of incentivized tiers are in the new contract, but it would certainly provide a boost to Brown and the Patriots if he can get back on the field soon. A patchwork offensive line has struggled with health issues since the start of training camp, including a concussion that caused Brown to miss the Week 2 game against the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Brown, 30, is in his second stint with the Patriots. The 6-foot-8-inch, 370-pounder is in his ninth season in the NFL, having previously played for the 49ers and Raiders.

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.

Boston Globe Today