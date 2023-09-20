Twin running backs Max and Mike Sanchez share the load — and a healthy sibling rivalry — that drives Amesbury’s football team

A follow-up appointment a few weeks later showed that Max only suffered a wrist contusion, so he got back on the field and cracked the varsity by the end of the season.

Mike saw his first varsity action as a sophomore during the Fall II season just two months after fracturing his pelvis in a skiing accident. Max broke his thumb as a freshman and as a junior, and appeared to break his wrist during a nonvarsity scrimmage ahead of his sophomore year.

Among the many things Amesbury senior twins Max and Mike Sanchez have in common? They are remarkably fast healers.

Advertisement

Both brothers primarily played defensive back until this year, when they’ve been thrust into starring roles as the lead backs in Amesbury’s Wing-T offense.

The Redhawks run a variation of the formation known as the Bay City T, which features three backs, but Amesbury lost senior Drew Scialdone to a season-ending knee injury in a Week 1 matchup against Cape Ann League rival North Reading.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

After a competitive first half, lightning postponed the opener to Saturday afternoon, and the twins led Amesbury to a 40-38 overtime victory by combining for four touchdowns and three 2-point conversions.

“Once [Scialdone] went down, we knew everyone in the backfield was going to have to put their head down and drive,” said Max, who rushed for 115 yards and the winning conversion.

Amesbury coach Colin McQueen learned the Bay City T while playing for Bill Ball at Exeter High (N.H.), where he graduated two years after Pentucket co-coach Dan Leary (Class of 2006).

Amesbury (2-0) and Pentucket/Georgetown (2-0) meet Friday night (6:30 p.m.) in what should be another thrilling Cape Ann clash after the Panthers topped North Reading, 24-16, in overtime last Friday.

Since taking over at Amesbury in 2016, head coach Colin McQueen has taken a physical-is-better approach to his team's running attack, which guided Amesbury to the Division 7 state semifinals last year. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Since he took over in 2017, McQueen has used a run-heavy system to establish a hard-nosed approach that helped Amesbury reach the Division 7 state semifinals last fall.

Advertisement

“A lot of it is based on repetition,” McQueen said of an offense that converted nearly 75 percent of 2-point conversions last fall and has converted all nine tries this year.

“In 2017, when I took over, we took a lot of losses. And it’s paid off for us, luckily, with commitment. You don’t have to be the biggest, fastest, or strongest, but you can be the toughest, and work hard, and it keeps you in games. The same principles apply on defense and it all factors into how we want to play.”

Yet with the Sanchez twins, McQueen might now have the fastest players on the field.

The brothers grew up skiing, played rugby in middle school, and became elite sprinters during indoor and outdoor track season, helping Newburyport clinch consecutive Cape Ann League titles each of the past two winters.

Mirror images of each other, Amesbury senior twins Michael (left) and Max Sanchez (right) have emerged as a formidable rushing duo, with Michael at fullback and Max at halfback. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Mike plays fullback and Max shares halfback duties with Nico Cox and DJ DiCarlo. Both seniors execute their duties at the line of scrimmage, but their ability to hit the gas at the second level is what sets them apart.

“It adds another element to our offense that we haven’t really had,” said McQueen. “They’ve been making guys miss at the second or third level and once they get open grass, nobody has been able to catch them.”

As an encore, the Sanchez brothers combined for 281 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 32-0 win over Essex Tech last Friday. In addition to their rushing production, they’re anchoring Amesbury’s secondary with Mike at safety and Max at cornerback.

Advertisement

The twins both credit each other for creating a constant source of motivation, although they laughed at the notion that the coaches put them on opposite sides of the secondary so they would stop arguing.

“Throughout the years it’s always been a competition between us,” said Mike. “Who’s going to be faster, or stronger? But being different positions in football helps us work together. It’s cool we can trust each other to do what we need to do on offense, and coverage-wise on defense.”

Mike hopes to run track at the Division I level and Max said he would love to earn an opportunity to play college football. While they spend tons of time together, sharing friends, sports, and an after-school job at Hodgie’s Ice Cream, each brother is keen to find an opening to make their mark, with football serving as a perfect conduit for that creativity.