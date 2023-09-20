scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' SOCCER

Unscored upon, and unbeaten, Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer retains its No. 1 ranking in Globe’s Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated September 20, 2023, 17 minutes ago
All in, the Hopkinton girls' soccer team is 6-0, and up to No. 2 in the Globe's Top 20 poll.Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Bishop Feehan remains the top-ranked girls’ soccer team in the Globe Top 20, outscoring opponents, 21-0, through three games. Hopkinton and King Philip bump up into the top three following undefeated starts. Natick boasts quality wins over Notre Dame (Hingham) and Wellesley, but also was dealt a rain-shortened loss to Brookline.

Oliver Ames, after defeats losses to Hockomock League frontrunners King Philip and Franklin, bounced back with a key Davenport Division win over a quality Mansfield side. Dover-Sherborn and Winchester each climbed three spots.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ soccer poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 20, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Bishop Feehan (3-0-0)

2. Hopkinton (6-0-0)

3. King Philip (4-0-0)

4. Natick (3-1-0)

5. Notre Dame-H (3-1-0)

6. Acton-Boxborough (1-0-0)

7. Franklin (3-1-0)

8. Wellesley (2-2-0)

9. Brookline (2-2-0)

10. Hanover (4-0-0)

11. Masconomet (4-0-0)

12. Hingham (1-1-0)

13. Dover-Sherborn (5-0-0)

14. Winchester (4-0-0)

15. Oliver Ames (2-2-0)

16. Mansfield (3-1-0)

17. Marshfield (3-0-0)

18. Canton (4-0-0)

19. Central Catholic (4-0-0)

20. Cohasset (4-1-0)

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

