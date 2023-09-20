Unscored upon, and unbeaten, Bishop Feehan girls’ soccer retains its No. 1 ranking in Globe’s Top 20

Bishop Feehan remains the top-ranked girls’ soccer team in the Globe Top 20, outscoring opponents, 21-0, through three games. Hopkinton and King Philip bump up into the top three following undefeated starts. Natick boasts quality wins over Notre Dame (Hingham) and Wellesley, but also was dealt a rain-shortened loss to Brookline.

Oliver Ames, after defeats losses to Hockomock League frontrunners King Philip and Franklin, bounced back with a key Davenport Division win over a quality Mansfield side. Dover-Sherborn and Winchester each climbed three spots.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.