Biden and Netanyahu meet to try to soothe tensions, with some success

By ending his informal moratorium on in-person contact with Netanyahu, Biden showed he was prepared to overlook personal frustrations with the prime minister’s domestic policies in favor of furthering international projects of mutual US-Israeli interest: blocking Iran from building a nuclear weapon and establishing formal relations for the first time between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

UNITED NATIONS — For the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel returned to office in December, he and President Biden met face to face Wednesday in a session that both soothed and aggravated months-long tensions between the leaders and demonstrated Biden’s wider commitment to Israeli security.

“Even when we have our differences, my commitment to Israel is ironclad,” Biden said at the start of the meeting, pledging to ensure “that Iran never, never secures a nuclear weapon.”

Biden also hinted that Netanyahu might be invited to a more formal meeting at the White House within months — a major boost for the prime minister.

“I hope we will see each other in Washington by the end of the year,” the president said. Later, the White House issued a statement saying Biden had extended a formal invitation.

But other comments by Biden, made before the meeting, made clear that the relationship remains thorny. He voiced measured criticism of Netanyahu’s efforts to reduce the power of Israel’s Supreme Court, which have set off one of the worst domestic crises in Israeli history.

Biden also pushed Netanyahu to preserve the possibility of creating a Palestinian state, implicitly criticizing several recent moves by Netanyahu’s government to entrench Israeli control of the West Bank.

“Today we’re going to discuss some of the hard issues: upholding democratic values that lie at the heart of our partnership, including checks and balances in our systems, and preserving the path to a negotiated two-state solution,” Biden said at the start of the meeting.

His comments reflected the deep frustration in Washington over Netanyahu’s efforts to reduce the power of Israel’s judiciary.

US officials are also frustrated at Netanyahu’s plans to build record numbers of Israeli homes and buildings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and to retroactively legalize unauthorized settlements built in the territory by Israeli civilians. Both actions will make it harder to create a Palestinian state, and also risk making Saudi Arabia wary of reaching a deal with Israel.

The meeting was private — and Biden and Netanyahu spent about 15 minutes alone, without aides — but US and Israeli officials later said it focused on Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, which both men oppose but disagree on how to combat, and US-led efforts to normalize relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

In the moments before the meeting began, Biden said to Netanyahu: “If you and I, 10 years ago, were talking about normalization with Saudi Arabia, I think we’d look at each other like, ‘Who’s been drinking what?’”

Like most Arab countries, Saudi Arabia has never recognized Israel, avoiding diplomatic ties out of solidarity with the Palestinians. But since late last year, the United States has been trying to broker a landmark normalization deal between the two countries, one that would see Saudi Arabia establishing relations with Israel in exchange for the United States supporting a civil nuclear program on Saudi soil and providing Saudi Arabia with greater military support.

To secure the deal, Israel will need to make some concessions to the Palestinians, such as ceding them more land in the West Bank. But senior members of Netanyahu’s government — the most ultranationalist in Israeli history — are strongly opposed to such gestures, making it harder to forge a deal.

Biden used the meeting to press the prime minister to do more to support the normalization process, White House officials said. A description of the meeting released by the White House after it was over said Biden had called on Netanyahu to “take immediate measures to improve the security and economic situation, maintain the viability of a two-state solution, and promote a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.”

The statement from the White House said Biden had urged the prime minister and others to fulfill commitments — made to the Palestinian leadership at meetings brokered this year by the United States — to deescalate tensions in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He also stressed to Netanyahu the need to refrain from “further unilateral measures,” a reference to building new settlements.

In the meeting, Biden did not back away from his earlier criticism of the judicial overhaul. According to the White House description of the meeting, Biden “reiterated his concern about any fundamental changes to Israel’s democratic system, absent the broadest possible consensus.”

Netanyahu attempted to assuage Biden’s concerns about both his commitment to democracy and peace with the Palestinians.

“One thing is certain and will never change, and that is Israel’s commitment to democracy,” Netanyahu said before their meeting began. “We will continue to hold the values that our two proud democracies hold dear.”

He also praised Biden’s efforts to mediate between Israel and Saudi Arabia. Successful talks, he said, will “bring an end to the Arab-Israeli conflict, bring about reconciliation between the Islamic world and the Jewish state, and promote real peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

Netanyahu’s message, however, was undermined by an earlier announcement by 11 lawmakers from his right-wing party, Likud. In a statement released Wednesday, the lawmakers said they would block efforts to give land to the Palestinians in exchange for peace with Saudi Arabia.