Calling all feminists: Tell us about your ‘click’ moment

Fifty years later, “That article still resonates with people,” says O’Reilly, now 87, who lives in East Boston. “If that’s to be my legacy, I accept it … I have the satisfaction at least twice a year of someone saying, ‘You’re Jane O’Reilly — you wrote ‘Click?’ And sometimes it’s young ones — I don’t even know where they find it — or they say, ‘click!’”

Long before social media or TikTok, Jane O’Reilly wrote an article for Ms. magazine that went viral among American women: Published in the Spring 1972 preview issue, “ Click! The Housewife’s Moment of Truth ” enumerated the “clicks” of feminist consciousness women experienced as they suddenly perceived the sexism and double standards all around them. “One little click turns on a thousand others,” she wrote.

Jane O'Reilly, 87, poses for a portrait at home. O’Reilly wrote "Click! The Housewife's Moment of Truth" in the Spring 1972 issue of Ms. A new book is celebrating "50 Years of Ms." Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“Click!” is one of the articles included in the new anthology “50 Years of Ms.” There’s even a 2010 book of essays named after this Eureka moment, “Click: When We Knew We Were Feminists.”

To test the longevity of the term, I recently posted on Facebook asking friends of all ages the last time (or first time) they had a “click” moment.

“Define ‘click’ moment,” replied a male commenter.

A woman I know wrote, “I feel like the clicks are a constant metronome in the background.”

Another woman summoned Rolling Stone cofounding editor Jann Wenner as an example, after he recently defended his decision to not include a single woman or Black musician in his new book because they weren’t “articulate” enough.

“Really calling your book The Masters?” she asked. “Featuring a bunch of wonderful white guys who got their inspiration from black artists written by a guy who built the white guy with a guitar industrial complex that has gone unquestioned ever since? Click!”

