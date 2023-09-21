Local bestsellers for the week ended Sept. 17

3. The Vaster Wilds Lauren Groff Riverhead Books

4. Holly Stephen King Scribner

5. The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store James McBride Riverhead Books

6. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

7. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

8. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

9. Fourth Wing Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

10. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Elon Musk Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster

2. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

3. Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier Arthur C. Brooks, Oprah Winfrey Portfolio

4. Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World Naomi Klein Farrar, Straus and Giroux

5. Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury Drew Gilpin Faust Farrar, Straus and Giroux

6. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

7. Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments Joe Posnanski Dutton

8. To Infinity and Beyond: A Journey of Cosmic Discovery Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lindsey Nyx Walker National Geographic

9. The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession Michael Finkel Knopf

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, MD, Bill Gifford Harmony

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

2. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin

5. Babel R. F. Kuang Harper Voyager

6. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

8. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Vintage

9. A Little Life Hanya Yanagihara Anchor

10. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

5. American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer Kai Bird, Martin J. Sherwin Vintage

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk MD Penguin

7. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

8. Stay True: A Memoir Hua Hsu Anchor

9. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

10. All About Love: New Visions Bell Hooks Morrow

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.