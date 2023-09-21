Hollywood studios, writers inch closer to deal to end strike

The Writers Guild of America and the group representing major Hollywood studios said they would meet for a second day, an encouraging sign that talks are progressing in a labor standoff that has lasted for months.

Executives including Walt Disney Co.’s Bob Iger, Netflix Inc.’s Ted Sarandos, NBCUniversal’s Donna Langley and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s David Zaslav participated in the talks, according to people familiar with the discussions who asked not to be identified because the negotiations aren’t public.

The studios made a new offer and the guild will give its response on Thursday. The companies have agreed to one of the union’s major demands, additional payments for the success of TV shows on streaming services. Another major request by the union, minimum staffing levels for writers, is still in dispute.