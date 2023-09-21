Hopeful signs from Hollywood

Hollywood studios and striking screenwriters resumed talks Thursday that could potentially put an end to the nearly five-month dispute that has brought many film and television productions to a halt. In a rare joint statement issued Wednesday night, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry’s studios, streaming services, and production companies in union negotiations, and the Writers Guild of America, said that they’d met for bargaining Wednesday and would continue Thursday. Present at the meeting were a group of top entertainment CEOs including Disney’s Bob Iger, Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, Universal’s Donna Langley, and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. The four were likely to be present at the talks Thursday as well. On Wednesday, CNBC reporter David Faber wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the writers and AMPTP were “near” an agreement and “hope to finalize the deal,” according to his anonymous sources. He also said his sources warned that should the deal not close, the strike was likely to continue until the end of the year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LEGAL

Family of dead man sent over collapsed bridge by Google Maps sues

The family of a North Carolina man who died after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following Google Maps directions is suing the technology giant for negligence, claiming it had been informed of the collapse but failed to update its navigation system. Philip Paxson, a medical device salesman and father of two, drowned Sept. 30, 2022, after his Jeep Gladiator plunged into Snow Creek in Hickory, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Wake County Superior Court. Paxson was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday party through an unfamiliar neighborhood when Google Maps allegedly directed him to cross a bridge that had collapsed nine years prior and was never repaired. Multiple people had notified Google Maps about the collapse in the years leading up to Paxson’s death and had urged the company to update its route information, accordingto the lawsuit. “We have the deepest sympathies for the Paxson family,” Google spokesperson José Castañeda told the Associated Press. “Our goal is to provide accurate routing information in Maps and we are reviewing this lawsuit.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CONSULTANTS

Remnant of Arthur Andersen rises

Andersen Global, a professional services firm cobbled together from the remains of the collapsed accounting giant Arthur Andersen, is on track to generate a 19 percent increase in revenue this year. The consultancy, created by former partners of Arthur Andersen, expects revenue to exceed $1.9 billion this year, chief executive Mark Vorsatz said in an interview. That compares with the $1.6 billion the company generated for all of 2022. Results have been buoyed by an international growth spree, including efforts to improve the company’s presence in Africa in recent years, Vorsatz said. The Andersen moniker was sullied in 2002 by charges of document shredding and obstructing a Justice Department investigation into Enron’s accounting, which prompted hundreds of clients and partners to defect. In the aftermath of the scandal, Vorsatz was one of 23 former Arthur Andersen partners that set up a firm of US tax consultants known as Wealth & Tax Advisory Services LLP. In 2014, the firm bought the rights to use the Andersen name. Vorsatz has long taken issue with those who say the Arthur Andersen name is symbolic of accounting fraud. The firm’s conviction, he notes, was overturned by the US Supreme Court in 2005. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

US solar power maker says Biden needs to get tough with Chinese suppliers

The Biden administration needs to toughen trade enforcement to guard against unfair competition from Chinese solar suppliers as module prices plummet to record lows, according to the chief of the biggest US panel maker. “If no one else wants to hold them accountable, I think the US needs to — for its own strategic rationale,” First Solar Inc. chief executive Mark Widmar said in an interview Wednesday. “We need domestic capabilities, and renewable energy is one of them.” The sweeping US climate law enacted last year already contains a raft of incentives meant to propel domestic solar manufacturing. And the United States has imposed duties on some solar imports to offset allegations of unfair pricing and subsidies by China since 2011. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home sales down again in August

Sales of previously occupied US homes fell for the third month in a row in August, as higher mortgage rates, rising prices, and a dearth of properties on the market discouraged many would-be homebuyers. Existing home sales fell 0.7 percent last month from July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.04 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday. That’s below the 4.10 million pace that economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales slumped 15.3 percent compared with the same month last year. The national median sales price rose 3.9 percent from August last year to $407,100, marking the third month in a row that the median price remained above $400,000. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Bank of England pauses interest rates

The Bank of England on Thursday paused nearly two years of interest rate increases after a surprising fall in UK inflation eased concerns about the pace of price rises. In a development that few predicted just two days ago, the central bank kept its main interest rate unchanged at a 15-year high of 5.25 percent. It comes to the relief of millions of homeowners who are facing higher mortgage rates. Central banks worldwide appear to be near the end of an aggressive rate-hiking cycle meant to curb an outburst of inflation triggered by the bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine. The US Federal Reserve also left rates unchanged Wednesday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CASINOS

MGM Resorts computers back up after shutdown due to cyberattack

MGM Resorts brought to an end a 10-day computer shutdown prompted by efforts to shield from a cyberattack data including hotel reservations and credit card processing, the casino giant said Wednesday, as analysts and academics measured the effects of the event. “We are pleased that all of our hotels and casinos are operating normally,” the Las Vegas-based company posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. It reported last week that the attack was detected Sept. 10. Rival casino owner Caesars Entertainment also disclosed last week to federal regulators that it was hit by a cyberattack Sept. 7. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates creep up again

The average long-term US mortgage rate edged up again this week, another setback for would-be homebuyers navigating an increasingly less affordable housing market. The average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 7.19 percent from 7.18 percent last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, the rate averaged 6.29 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

