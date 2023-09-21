New York pizza comes to Cambridge; Amar opens at Raffles

He describes Joe’s as a “classic New York slice: We’re tried and true, with an old-style, authentic recipe. We’re not trying to change the game. It will be identical to what we’ve been serving since 1975,” he says.

Owner Joe Pozzuoli (who, coincidentally, was actually born in Boston) told the Globe in February that he hopes to stay in the neighborhood long term. “This is a special corner,” he says.

Openings: Greenwich Village classic Joe’s Pizza is now open in Harvard Square (3 Brattle St.), says partner Pino Vitale.

The shop has about 30 seats, with al fresco seating in warm weather, and Pozzuoli says you can’t go wrong with the classic cheese slice.

Students should be satisfied: The place is open late. Visit Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday until 3 a.m.

In swankier news, Amar is now open inside Raffles Boston (40 Trinity Place), run by Michelin-starred chef George Mendes (New York City’s acclaimed Portuguese restaurant Aldea). Expect fine-dining Portuguese cuisine, overlooking Copley Square. Jody Adams’s A Street Hospitality (Porto, Saloniki, Trade) also plans to open a restaurant inside the 35-story skyscraper: La Padrona will serve Italian food at a ground-floor lounge and upstairs dining room.

Coming soon: Tap 151 Bar and Grill will open at Cambridge Crossing (219 Jacobs St.) next year, on the ground floor of Park 151, the complex’s multifamily residential building. Enjoy pub food, indoor and outdoor seating, and game nights. It’s from the team behind Cambridge’s Tavern in the Square and Somerville’s Oliveira’s Steakhouse.

FoMu ice cream at Boston Calling earlier this year. Abigail Lee

Closings: Jamaica Plain’s FoMu closed this week after a decade in business (617 Centre St.), confirms owner Deena Jalal.

“This store was most affected by the pandemic and has never quite found its footing again. When our lease came to term, it was a sad but sweet sign from the ice cream gods that we should bid farewell,” she added on social media.

Fans of Jalal’s plant-based ice creams can still visit her Fenway, Quincy Market, Seaport, and South End locations.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.