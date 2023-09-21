Vegas welcomes U2, and a light to get you through the darker days ahead

Some hotels cater to out-of-town visitors but also draw locals through the doors, thanks to great location, top restaurants, and plenty of worthwhile perks. The Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport is such a place. Located on Summer Street, it’s easily accessed by car (right off the Mass. Pike), and the Silver Line passes by the front door for an easy connection to the airport and South Station. The massive hotel (just a two-minute walk to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center) has 1,054 rooms and 52 suites in two towers that boast a contemporary design and have all you need in the well-thought-out space, including an in-room fridge and chaise lounge. Rooms in the Patron Tower have a makeup vanity with a lighted mirror (smart), a Keurig coffeemaker, and a workspace, while the Artist Tower provides guests with free loaner gear for working out and access to a refreshment center with coffee, tea, and filtered water. All visitors have access to the hotel’s year-round heated rooftop pool (the only one in the Seaport area) with its city views and hot tub; a state-of-the-art fitness center; and the full-service Breve Spa (try everything from sound immersion therapy to exfoliation sessions infused with wavelike water movements for relaxation). See local musicians perform in the lobby daily and enjoy views of the city’s clock tower, skyscrapers, or harbor each night. Guests and locals can also enjoy Kestra, a Mediterranean-American eatery; The Sporting Club (an upscale sports bar); and Coquette, a laid-back and lively brasserie where even the capri-style pizza bursts with unique flavors (the seafood offerings won’t disappoint either). Room rates start at $276, double occupancy. www.omnihotels.com/hotels/boston-seaport

Legendary Irish band U2 kicks off the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere series on Sept. 29 at The Venetian Resort, and has 24 other concert dates booked through Dec. 16. U2

THERE

Vegas welcomes U2

One of the best-ever rock bands launches a 25-concert music experience in Las Vegas this month. Legendary Irish band U2 kicks off the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere series on Sept. 29 at The Venetian Resort, and has 24 other dates booked through Dec. 16. The band’s longtime creative director Gavin Friday has also teamed up with Live Nation-company Vibee to create a two-story fan hub in The Venetian called Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience Fan Portal, opening Sept. 28. Step through the industrial train station entrance on the ground floor and enjoy interactive installations that include a life-size train car and a miniature replica of U2′s stage, a shop with limited-edition merchandise, and the Anton Corbijn Gallery with five decades of U2 images and videos from this Dutch photographer — all free to explore. VIP passholders and those with paid tickets can access the second floor, which includes Zoo TV Cinema, curated by U2 band member The Edge and featuring daily screenings of rare and unreleased band footage. Book a concert and standard hotel package starting at $956.45 per person, based on double occupancy (including one concert ticket per person and a two-night stay at The Venetian); VIP packages start at $1,776.45 per person, double occupancy (including reserved seats, VIP venue entry, two nights in a luxury suite at The Venetian, happy hour at the U2 exhibit, a commemorative fan book, and more). https://vibee.com/tours/u2-vip-packages

Princeton Tec’s clever new Snap 450 RW light comes with three magnetic easy-to-swap mounts to suit your different needs. Princeton Tec

EVERYWHERE

Stay visible on darker days

Daylight may be disappearing, but you can maintain good visibility whether you are dog walking, commuting to work, or enjoying fall camping adventures. Princeton Tec’s clever new Snap 450 RW light comes with three magnetic easy-to-swap mounts to suit your different needs — a headlamp mount (great for camping, neighborhood walks, hiking, and other adventures), a handlebar mount (strap it to your bike handlebars so you can see and be seen while riding), and a lantern mount (attach the included carabiner to the lantern mount and hook it to a backpack strap, a tent loop, or even to the brim of your Red Sox hat so you can unload your car after a road trip). The light projects up to 450 lumens at up to 180 feet while set on high. It has five modes, including red strobe, red high, spot strobe, spot low, and spot high, and it runs anywhere from six to 105 hours depending on the light setting. The Snap 450 RW has just one button that’s easy enough to operate with gloves on. The light takes three AAA batteries (included) and comes with a five-year warranty. $49.99. https://princetontec.com

KARI BODNARCHUK

