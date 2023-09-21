Climate activists halt traffic outside South Station during busy morning commute

Demonstrators in neon safety vests stopped traffic in a busy intersection outside the train station, causing backups along Summer Street and several roads in the area.

Multiple protesters were arrested after police responded to the demonstration, which began around 7:50 a.m., according to Boston police. Further details on the number of arrests and charges were not immediately available Thursday morning.

Climate activists blocked traffic outside of South Station in Boston during Thursday’s morning commute, halting drivers as they called on Governor Maura Healey to ban “new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

Police alerted drivers to avoid the area in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. The protesters were off the street after about 15 minutes and traffic was beginning to move freely, Boston Police spokesman Detective Sergeant John Boyle said.

Some protesters were still demonstrating on the sidewalks after police responded to the area.

The group, Extinction Rebellion Boston, said in a statement that it is demanding Healey’s administration commit to “opposing all new fossil fuel infrastructure projects, including the expansion of airports and gas connections in new buildings.”

Some activists held a large banner that read “No New Fossil Fuel Infrastructure,” and signs calling for Healey to stand against fossil fuels.

The group is seeking a ban on fossil fuel power plants, residential and commercial gas connections, new and expanded natural gas distribution pipelines, new liquified natural gas production and storage facilities, new gas stations, and new airports, according to the statement.

“I don’t understand why the Governor and her Climate Chief are not taking the first step to dealing with the climate emergency,” Alex Chambers, the group’s spokesperson, said in a statement. “As a young person, my entire future is riding on our government taking action this decade, and not waiting until 2050. Do the right thing. Introduce a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure.”

A message was sent to Healey’s office seeking comment.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.