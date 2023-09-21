FAA investigating after green laser strikes two JetBlue flights near Boston

No injuries were reported, according to the FAA. The agency warned of the dangers of shining a laser at an airplane, which is a violation federal law.

The crews on the two flights, JetBlue 494 and JetBlue 972, reported that a green laser struck the planes around 5:40 a.m., the FAA said. JetBlue 494 from Denver landed at Logan International Airport and arrived at a gate 10 minutes later, and JetBlue 972 from San Jose reached a gate at Logan at 5:54 a.m., according to FlightAware.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after two commercial airplanes were “illuminated” with a green laser near Boston on Thursday morning, the agency said.

“Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground below at risk,” the FAA said in a statement. “To combat the threat, the FAA asked laser manufacturers to add a warning label to their packaging to make consumers aware of the safety risks and federal laws when using lasers.”

Pilots reported 9,500 laser “strikes” to the FAA last year, and 278 pilots have reported injuries from lasers since 2010, when they began tracking data, the agency said. There were 1,175 reports of laser strikes in August, the highest for a single month, according to the FAA’s data.

Twelve laser strikes in Massachusetts this year had been reported to the FAA as of the end August, according to the data. New Hampshire had the highest number of reported strikes in New England this year with 73 as of the end of August. Second in New England was Rhode Island with 19.

Anyone who shines a laser at an airplane could face a fine from the FAA of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple incidents, the FAA said. In 2021, the agency issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes.

A message was sent to JetBlue seeking comment.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him @NickStoico.