Three vendors claim discrimination by Faneuil Hall Marketplace management

“We feel hopeless and helpless,” said Li, 53, who relocated her family to Boston from Canada after an invitation to set up shop at the marketplace last year.

Attorneys sent the letter on behalf of Guangyi Xiang, Xin Claire Li, and Fuad Mukarker, who operate pushcarts selling Asian-inspired gifts, plush toys, handmade art, and wooden religious articles at the marketplace, located beside Faneuil Hall , a historic Boston site known as the Cradle of Liberty.

Three pushcart vendors of color at Faneuil Hall Marketplace are claiming discriminatory treatment and unfair and deceptive conduct by the property management company at the historic shopping area, according to a four-page cease-and-desist letter sent Thursday by Lawyers for Civil Rights.

“I want to be equal with other people, I don’t need special treatment,” she added in an interview at the marketplace Thursday, where she sells handmade leaf etchings. “But now it’s unequal and unfair.”

The letter, addressed to Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation, a private real estate investment firm based in New York City, requests an emergency meeting, as well as a formal response within 30 days.

“The shopkeepers of color have alerted us to an egregious pattern of unfair and deceptive conduct by AAC—including calling the police in an effort to criminalize the shopkeepers,” the letter read. “This pattern of misconduct has harmed the shopkeepers of color financially and raises serious legal concerns over whether AAC has targeted them for discrimination and criminalization based on their race or ethnicity.”

The three shopkeepers allege that managers have failed to complete basic obligations — such as providing vendors with signed copies of their license agreements — relocated them to spots with lower foot traffic, and called the police on them when they attempted to speak with managers about their concerns.

In response to the accusations, a spokesperson for the management company said claims from the three vendors are “absolutely without merit and contradict the facts.”

In a statement, the spokesperson alleged that one of the shopkeepers was moved after harassing another woman of color, while another “aggressively harassed management as a bullying tactic.” The statement said management does “not tolerate discrimination of any kind” at the marketplace, and said managers have embraced diversity.

“Faneuil Hall Marketplace currently has license agreements with 30+ pushcart and kiosk licensees, more than half of which are women and minority operated, and many of whom management identified as possible tenants, offered counsel and advice, and helped set up to thrive,” the statement said. “It’s unfortunate that a few of the pushcart licensees have chosen to be inflammatory when there are other issues at play here... attempting to rewrite history with a false narrative.”

The management firm has a 99-year lease with the Boston Planning & Development Agency to manage the publicly owned marketplace. The letter from the pushcart operators is the latest skirmish between managers and merchants who have sparred over marketing and high rents, particularly amid the pandemic, the Globe reported.

A spokesperson for Mayor Michelle Wu’s office said Thursday that city officials are “carefully reviewing” the letter and assured the public that “our retailers reflect the vibrant diversity of our city, and we do not tolerate discrimination against any small business operators.”

Several other vendors, who spoke to the Globe on the condition of anonymity because they feared retaliation, said the incidents these minority shopkeepers faced are just a small part of a longstanding trend of poor management and unprofessional behavior.

“They are being treated unfairly, but... it’s a widespread pattern,” one shop manager said. “[Managers] don’t respect us. Our voices are not heard.”

Fuad Mukarker took a phone call next to his pushcart, Holy Land, at Faneuil Hall Marketplace. Tanner Pearson For The Boston Globe

Jacob Love, an LCR staff attorney who drafted the cease-and-desist letter, said in an interview that when Xiang, Li, and Mukarker approached managers on June 8 to share their concerns about the ongoing behavior, “management, in an effort to avoid engaging with those concerns in a necessary and fruitful conversation... shooed them away” before contacting Boston police.

Video footage of the incident reviewed by the Globe shows two Boston police officers arriving at Assistant General Manager Jenny Morse’s office and speaking with the three shopkeepers, as well as someone on the management team. An officer can be heard saying that “this is not a police matter” and directing both parties to sort out the disagreement with their respective lawyers.

According to a police report of the incident, management told police that Morse “was intimidated and no longer wished to have face-to-face interactions with the tenants.”

Police said they then advised both sides “to refrain from face-to-face interactions and communicate via emails or attorneys,” according to the report.

In the letter, attorneys said the incident frightened the shopkeepers, who “no longer feel safe” and worry that any further attempts to discuss their concerns “will be met with dangerous and unwarranted escalation.”

Mukarker, a Palestinian American immigrant who operates two outdoor pushcarts selling handmade wooden religious items and plush toys for children, said he was moved from a prime location, and that management reneged on an agreement to let him move back to that site, according to the letter.

Management’s actions “have crushed Fuad’s sales,” the letter said. Rather than attempting to rectify things with him, the letter said managers quickly “initiated an unwarranted and retaliatory eviction against him.”

Mukarker, 47, said in an interview at the marketplace Thursday that he was frustrated to be “treated with hostility” when, as a shopkeeper, he hoped to have a positive relationship with the people responsible for maintaining such a central business hub.

“I just couldn’t be squeezed and stepped on anymore,” he said. “We as vendors have business dealings, it’s not like we’re random people coming to your office. All we want is to talk, and we’re supposed to be received with open doors.”

He added: “We come here in the cold, in the rain, to show the face of Boston as a lovely, welcoming place to all the tourists who come here. It’s sad that in this historic place, these people are discriminating and trying to criminalize us.”

Love, the attorney, said if Faneuil Hall management does not respond within 30 days, attorneys are prepared to seek further legal action. Massachusetts has strong consumer protection laws that allow business owners to sue other companies for money lost due to unfair or deceptive business practices.

“These are hardworking, small business owners who are trying to not just put food on the table, but also keep downtown Boston vibrant,” said Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, LCR’s executive director, in an interview. “It is a shame they are being economically sidelined by a prominent marketplace in Boston, across the street from City Hall and the centers of power.”

Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her @itsivyscott. Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.