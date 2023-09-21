Freetown man charged with killing girlfriend in home they shared, authorities say

Lucas is accused of killing 44-year-old Heidi Chace inside their shared residence on Chace Road in the Southeastern Massachusetts town early on Wednesday, according to a Freetown police report filed in court.

Matthew L. Lucas appeared in Fall River District Court on Wednesday where a not guilty plea to a charge of murder was entered on his behalf and he was ordered held without bail, according to court records and Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office.

A Freetown man allegedly killed his girlfriend inside the residence they shared after spending the night using cocaine and alcohol with acquaintances, authorities said.

Witnesses told police they had been using cocaine and alcohol at the home of Lucas and Chace for several hours when Lucas became angry and started threatening them with a knife. The acquaintances departed, leaving Chace with the upset Lucas, police wrote.

Loud shouting was heard from inside the home by two of the acquaintances who lingered outside and that was followed by quiet, police wrote. After an extended period of time, the acquaintances went to the house and were met by Lucas, police wrote.

“She is gone,” Lucas allegedly said to the acquaintances. “Heidi is dead and I’m going away for life.”

Inside the residence, the acquaintances discovered Chace suffering from multiple injuries and called 911. Police and paramedics from the Freetown Fire Department arrived, but Chace was pronounced dead inside her home, police wrote.

A hammer and a knife, both bloodstained, were recovered from the scene where a microwave was damaged by a hammer blow and a glass top table was shattered, police wrote.

According to police reports, Lucas has four tattoos on his arms — two skulls, a scorpion and the name, Heidi.

Lucas was tracked down by police who found him hiding in a shed Wednesday morning and took him into custody.

He is due back in court Oct. 20, records show.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.