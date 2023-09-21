What is Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research?

Here’s what to know about the center’s history, achievements, and shortcomings.

A Boston University spokesperson told the Globe Wednesday that Kendi “takes strong exception to the allegations made in recent complaints and media reports.”

Boston University announced Wednesday it would conduct an “inquiry” into Ibram X. Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research. The announcement comes a week after Kendi laid off more than half the center’s staff amid complaints about workplace culture and financial management.

Who is Ibram X. Kendi?

Kendi is a renowned author, and antiracism advocate and scholar. He is also the founder and director of Boston University’s antiracist center, where he was appointed to guide antiracist research and policy, BU president Robert A. Brown said in the university’s announcement. Kendi founded the Antiracist Research and Policy Center at American University in 2017 before moving the program to BU.

Kendi is best known for his 2019 book “How to Be An Antiracist” and “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” which won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2016.

The beginning of the Center for Antiracist Research

The center was announced in June 2020 and received tens of millions of dollars from small- and big-name donators: Jack Dorsey, cofounder and former chief executive of Twitter, donated $10 million, and the Vertex Foundation, a charity tied to Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, donated $1.5 million.

The funding was intended to finance a variety of initiatives including a COVID Racial Data Tracker and graduate degree program. The center also conducts research, works toward policy innovation, and develops educational and advocacy campaigns, according to its website.

What has the center accomplished?

In partnership with the Globe’s opinion staff, the center launched The Emancipator — a media platform inspired by 19th-century abolitionist newspapers while attempting to further racial justice, the Globe reported. The publication, which is still hosted on the Globe’s website, is now operated entirely by BU.

BU spokesperson Rachel Lapal Cavallario said that, since it opened three years ago, the center has also funded research projects, collaborated with The Atlantic Magazine to create a COVID Racial Data Tracker, and organized two “policy convenings” on antibigotry and data collection related to race and ethnicity.

Which projects are incomplete?

Lapal Cavallario told the Globe Wednesday that the center “has been developing” the Racial Data Tracker. It has not been made public.

What will the university investigate?

The university said it will explore allegations of financial mismanagement and undesirable workplace culture.

In interviews with the Globe this week, current and former employees described a dysfunctional work environment that made it difficult to achieve the center’s lofty goals.

The organization “was just being mismanaged on a really fundamental level,” said Phillipe Copeland, a professor in BU’s School of Social Work who also worked for the center as assistant director of narrative.

Although most decision-making authority rested with Kendi, Copeland said he found it difficult to schedule meetings with him. Other staffers described paralysis in the organization because Kendi declined to delegate authority and was not often available.

Kendi completed a number of personal projects since the center was announced in 2020 and was on leave from the center until last week, when he laid off about 20 of the center’s staffers and announced that the center will follow a “fellowship model” instead of a research-based one.

