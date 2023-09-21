MBTA Transit Police seek to identify ‘person of interest’ in Braintree sexual assault investigation

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest” in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
Police shared photos of the individual on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and said the incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at the Braintree Station garage on Sept. 18.
In the photos, the person is wearing a white tank top and reddish-orange shorts and what appear to be dark-colored loafer-style shoes.
“Do you recognize this person of interest?” MBTA Transit Police wrote.
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.
“You can remain anonymous,” police added.
