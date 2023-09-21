scorecardresearch Skip to main content

MBTA Transit Police seek to identify ‘person of interest’ in Braintree sexual assault investigation

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated September 21, 2023, 33 minutes ago

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a “person of interest” in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Police shared photos of the individual on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, and said the incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. at the Braintree Station garage on Sept. 18.

MBTA Transit Police are asking the public's help in identifying this person in connection with an incident that happened at the Braintree Station garage on Sept. 18.MBTA Transit Police

In the photos, the person is wearing a white tank top and reddish-orange shorts and what appear to be dark-colored loafer-style shoes.

“Do you recognize this person of interest?” MBTA Transit Police wrote.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

“You can remain anonymous,” police added.

