‘Glitch’ deprived some 4,800 Mass. residents of Medicaid coverage

States use an autorenewal process to determine if people are eligible for Medicaid, using information already available through state wage data and other reliable sources. Federal officials say such a process makes it easier for people to renew their Medicaid insurance or remain on its sister program, the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

The problem affected approximately 4,800 people in Massachusetts, state officials said. Though federal officials said the issue likely affected mostly children, state officials said no children were affected. All impacted individuals have regained coverage in the interim.

Thirty states, including Massachusetts, are altering the process they use to remove ineligible people from Medicaid enrollment and pausing the removal of others after identifying a “glitch” that had accidentally removed half a million people across the country from state-sponsored insurance.

However, in a media briefing on Thursday, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said it had noticed when looking at data and talking to states that the automatic renewal system was looking at eligibility at the family level, rather than the individual level, even though individuals in a family might have different eligibility for the program. For example, children are often more likely to be eligible for Medicaid or CHIP, even if their parents no longer qualify.

Dan Tsai, director of the Center for Medicaid & CHIP Services, said in the media briefing that the department anticipates a significant number of the affected individuals are children, given the nature of the issue.

“The most important piece is every single one of those states is required to pause procedural disenrollments for anyone impacted by this glitch, to reinstate people until they can regain coverage, and continue pausing procedural disenrollments until they have a fix in place to ensure no eligible individuals are losing their Medicaid enrollment because of this issue,” Tsai said.

“We will help stop more families and children from being disenrolled simply because of red tape,” said CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure in the briefing.

Federal officials had initially identified the problem in August, and asked states to do an audit of their own systems to make sure they were determining eligibility correctly. Initially, spokespeople from MassHealth said there wasn’t a problem in Massachusetts, saying the state was not disenrolling eligible children in the event that their parents hadn’t responded to the paperwork, though the state had acknowledged some smaller groups of members might be impacted.

It was unclear how many of those accidentally disenrolled might ultimately still not qualify for state insurance. Tsai said states were in various stages of fixing the problem, but did not provide a breakdown. He said some state fixes would take “months”

