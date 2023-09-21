Methuen man drowns trying to save his child from rip current at Salisbury Beach

Simard, 44, and two other bystanders rushed into the water. The bystanders were able to rescue the child and return to shore, but they could not find Simard, officials said.

Gary M. Simard, 44, was spending the afternoon with his four children when one of them was caught in the current and pulled away from shore, Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said Thursday.

A Methuen man who tried to rescue his child from a rip current at Salisbury Beach on Wednesday has died, officials said.

Emergency responders found Simard unresponsive in the water about 75 yards off shore. They brought him back to shore within a few minutes and began performing “advanced life support medical care” before he was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

A second swimmer was also taken to a hospital for treatment of exhaustion.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Simard’s sibling said Simard “lived his whole life for his family,” his partner Alexis, and their four children, ages 6 to 13, according to the posting.

“Gary truly was a hero who not only dedicated his life to his children but literally gave his life for them,” the posting reads. We are raising money to help offset the cost of funeral expenses as well as the needs of Gary’s four young children. Gary was the sole provider for the family.”

The fundraiser had collected around $3,000 by Thursday afternoon from 28 donors.

Hurricane Nigel has created high surf conditions and dangerous rip currents along the Massachusetts coast, according to the National Weather Service. Riptides were expected at southeastern-facing beaches in Massachusetts until 7 p.m. Thursday.

“Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” forecasters said.

