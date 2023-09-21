Adult brother of 12-year-old Mattapan boy fatally shot ordered held on $250K cash bail

Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Julie HIggins told the magistrate that Ellis suffered a gunshot wound to his chest with a handgun that allegedly belonged to Hendrick on July 13 inside the family home on Fessenden Street in Mattapan. The bullet pierced his heart, she said.

Walter L. Hendrick, 22, remained hidden from view in the hallway outside the prisoner dock during his appearance in the seventh floor courtroom where he faced charges of manslaughter, improper storage of a firearm, misleading police, and other illegal gun offenses.

The older brother of 12-year-old Savion Ellis, who was fatally shot inside their Mattapan home, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Suffolk Superior Court to manslaughter and misleading Boston police about the shooting and was ordered held on $250,000 cash bail.

The boy was rushed to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

During the arraignment, Higgins did not say who allegedly fired the gun, but said five people -- including the victim -- were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Hendrick is accused of misleading police immediately after the shooting by telling officers that his brother was shot at a nearby store and arrived home bleeding from the chest wound, according to Higgins. But about 20 minutes into the interview, Hendrick told police “that the gun was his, that the gun was in his room., and also [made] statements indicating that he had the gun at the time Savion was shot.” Higgins said.

Police found a gun, with Hendrick’s fingerprint on it, in the basement of the home, Higgins said.

Defense attorney Susan Neff told Magistrate Edward Curley that Hendrick has no prior criminal history and is “crushed” by his younger brother’s death. She called the boy’s death a “tragic accident” and said that their mother is in “full support” of Hendrick.

“If he could trade his own life for his brother’s, he would,” Neff said in court.

Four supporters of Hendrick sat in the middle of the courtroom during the arraignment, one of them wiping away tears with with a tissue and another wearing a hat and hood pulled low.

In July, Hendrick was charged in Dorchester Municipal Court with improper storage of a firearm and other charges, but his indictment shifts to Superior Court. Hendrick had been free on $2,500 bail and surrendered to police Wednesday on the new charges.

The defense requested $2,500 cash bail for Hendrick, but the magistrage granted the prosecutor’s recommendation of $250,000 cash bail.

Curley also ordered Hendrick to wear a GPS location monitorng device and to not leave Massachusetts if he is freed on bail.

Hendrick is scheduled to return to court Oct. 24. If convicted of all charges, he faces a minimum of four years in prison and a maximum of 20 years, according to Higgins.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.