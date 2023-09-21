‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner’s office said Thursday.

Cloud's cause of death was an “acute intoxication" due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said.

The actor was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.