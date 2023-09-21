The nightmare climate scenario is around the corner

Re “Today’s ‘unprecedented’ flooding extremes will be tomorrow’s good old days” (Opinion, Sept. 15): The headline says it all.

A lot of people talk about the “new normal” being brought about by climate change, but, as Mathew Barlow and Juliette N. Rooney-Varga so compellingly describe, the situation is far more dire. The nightmare scenario is rapidly becoming the most likely case. And as we have learned in the past few months, it affects Leominster and Montpelier as well as Bangladesh and Libya — not someday, but right now.

As the authors point out, our only hope is to double down on both mitigation of current harm and drastic reductions in the emissions that are driving (near) future global disaster.