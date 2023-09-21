Tell us: What do you think it means to be a teenager today?

In order to better understand the challenges and experiences of Gen Z, Globe Ideas invited anyone between the ages of 13 and 19 to send in a dispatch from their lives.
We received responses from a diverse group of teens from across the country and even abroad. Some of the concerns the correspondents addressed were: childhood in the age of social media; the tension between wanting to follow their hearts’ desires and to fulfill their parents’ hopes; friendship and identity and belonging.
We compiled those submissions in our Teens Speak special issue, which you can read in full here.
Now, we want to hear from you.
What do you think it means to be a teenager today? And how has the experience of being young changed since you were a teen? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.
