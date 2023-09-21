Tell us: What do you think it means to be a teenager today?

In order to better understand the challenges and experiences of Gen Z, Globe Ideas invited anyone between the ages of 13 and 19 to send in a dispatch from their lives.

We received responses from a diverse group of teens from across the country and even abroad. Some of the concerns the correspondents addressed were: childhood in the age of social media; the tension between wanting to follow their hearts’ desires and to fulfill their parents’ hopes; friendship and identity and belonging.

We compiled those submissions in our Teens Speak special issue, which you can read in full here.