Brockton will get an independent league baseball team next summer

“Brockton is a proud sports city and has a particularly long history in baseball as it is the birthplace of the catcher’s mitt,” said Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan in a press release. “It is fitting that the next era of professional baseball in New England will call Brockton home.

The Brockton-based team, still unnamed, will replace the Empire State Greys in the Eastern Division of the 16-team league that three years ago was named a “partner league” of MLB.

A new baseball team will put down roots in Greater Boston next summer, when the independent Frontier League establishes a franchise that will play at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton.

Advertisement

“We are so excited for the return of pro ball to the City of Champions and look forward to welcoming fans across New England to Campanelli Stadium.”

The Brockton Rox, members of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League of New England, will continue to play their home games at Campanelli Stadium.

The new Frontier League team will be owned by Brian Kahn, who already owns the league’s Windy City ThunderBolts, who play in the Western Division.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to the City of Brockton for their unwavering support and, of course, to the Frontier League for this exciting opportunity to bring high-quality, independent professional baseball to New England,” said Kahn.

“Our aim is to create a team that unites the entire region and becomes a pivotal force in the Frontier League, enriching the vibrant sports culture of New England.”

The Frontier League, which just completed its 30th season, says it is the largest and longest-running independent league, with 1.6 million fans attending games this summer.





Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.