EMass girls’ volleyball: The catalyst in statement win for Andover, Jessie Wang headlines Players of the Week

Eva Burke, Marblehead — The sophomore recorded 31 assists as the Magicians rallied for a five-set win over Masconomet in a Northeastern Conference thriller.

Natalie Brojek, Attleboro — The senior racked up 41 assists and 13 digs to pace the Bombardiers in a comeback five-set win over Hockomock rival Oliver Ames.

Fiona Bailey, King Philip —The junior amassed 13 kills, 3 aces, and 5 digs at third-ranked Attleboro in a stunning Hockomock five-set triumph.

Annika Epstein, Brookline — The senior captain notched 9 kills on 18 attempts, adding 7 blocks, 2 aces, 2 digs, and an assist for the Warriors in a Bay State upset of No. 6 Needham in four sets.

Addison Pillis, Ipswich — The junior totaled 18 kills and six aces in sweeps of Cape Ann rivals Newburyport and Hamilton-Wenham, leaving the Tigers as the lone unbeaten in the league.

Isabella Radojevic, Belmont — In a school record-breaking performance, the senior mashed 26 kills as the Red & Black took down Middlesex League rival Winchester in four sets.

Jessie Wang, Andover — In a statement win over No. 10 Haverhill, the sophomore provided a monstrous performance with 20 kills and 22 service points (including four aces) as the Golden Warriors won a five-setter in a battle of Merrimack Valley unbeatens in conference play.

