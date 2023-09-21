scorecardresearch Skip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS' VOLLEYBALL

EMass girls’ volleyball: The catalyst in statement win for Andover, Jessie Wang headlines Players of the Week

By AJ Traub Globe Correspondent,Updated September 21, 2023, 28 minutes ago

Fiona Bailey, King Philip —The junior amassed 13 kills, 3 aces, and 5 digs at third-ranked Attleboro in a stunning Hockomock five-set triumph.

Natalie Brojek, Attleboro — The senior racked up 41 assists and 13 digs to pace the Bombardiers in a comeback five-set win over Hockomock rival Oliver Ames.

Eva Burke, Marblehead — The sophomore recorded 31 assists as the Magicians rallied for a five-set win over Masconomet in a Northeastern Conference thriller.

Annika Epstein, Brookline — The senior captain notched 9 kills on 18 attempts, adding 7 blocks, 2 aces, 2 digs, and an assist for the Warriors in a Bay State upset of No. 6 Needham in four sets.

Addison Pillis, Ipswich — The junior totaled 18 kills and six aces in sweeps of Cape Ann rivals Newburyport and Hamilton-Wenham, leaving the Tigers as the lone unbeaten in the league.

Isabella Radojevic, Belmont — In a school record-breaking performance, the senior mashed 26 kills as the Red & Black took down Middlesex League rival Winchester in four sets.

Jessie Wang, Andover — In a statement win over No. 10 Haverhill, the sophomore provided a monstrous performance with 20 kills and 22 service points (including four aces) as the Golden Warriors won a five-setter in a battle of Merrimack Valley unbeatens in conference play.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.

