EMass girls’ volleyball: With its rally at Attleboro, Newton North makes a point atop the Globe's Top 20

Fourth-ranked Barnstable fell to Westborough in five sets, hardly a knock on the Red Hawks, and a great win for the defending Division 2 champs. Andover is making a push to be the top team in the Merrimack Valley, with a win over No. 10 Haverhill, and entering the rankings at 13.

Newton North bounced back from a 1-0 deficit to defeat No. 2 Attleboro in four sets, proving the Tigers are the team to beat in their Division 1 title defense, and staying atop the Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll.

Devon Burke and top-ranked Newton North rallied from a first-set loss at Attleboro to pull out a four-set victory.

Also new to the poll: No. 16 Brookline, which took down No. 6 Needham, after five-set marathons against No. 14 Natick and No. 8 Newton South. Lots of teams have a case to be considered for the poll. No. 20 Boston Latin (defeated Lincoln-Sudbury) and No. 17 Canton (5-0, including a win over No. 12 North Quincy) have earned spots, but keep an eye out for King Philip, which beat Attleboro, but still stands at 2-3 on the season.

Wellesley started 3-0, including a win over King Philip, but was swept by top-ranked Newton North as it entered Bay State Conference play. Methuen is making noise in the MVC, 5-0 in conference play, its only loss to Boston Latin in four sets.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ volleyball poll

The Globe poll as of Sept. 21, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

1. Newton North (6-0-0)

2. Franklin (5-0-0)

3. Attleboro (3-2-0)

4. Barnstable (5-1-0)

5. Dartmouth (5-0-0)

6. Needham (3-1-0)

7. Ipswich (4-0-0)

8. Newton South (5-0-0)

9. Bishop Feehan (5-0-0)

10. Haverhill (6-1-0)

11. Joseph Case (5-1-0)

12. North Quincy (4-3-0)

13. Andover (5-1-0)

14. Natick (3-0-0)

15 .Duxbury (4-1-0)

16. Brookline (2-3-0)

17. Canton (5-0-0)

18. Belmont (5-0-0)

19. Melrose (3-1-0)

20. Boston Latin (4-1-0)





AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.