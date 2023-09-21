Former MIAA director Bill Gaine honored for his four-plus decades of service

His credo from start to finish: teaching values through educational athletics. His impact was profound, on countless initiatives, from sportsmanship summits to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Bold, passionate, determined, and a visionary, along with fellow Marian High (Framingham) graduate Dick Neal, the association’s first executive director, Gaine placed high value on establishing relationships with the 370-plus member schools across the Commonwealth.

FRANKIN — In his 42-year run at the MIAA, now the benchmark for an executive at a state athletic association nationally, Bill Gaine rarely was at a loss for words.

Back in the building at 440 Forge Parkway Thursday morning — for the first time in 25 months since his retirement — Gaine was aglow in “Room 3″, which from this point forward will be known as the “Gaine Conference Room.”

“This is a wow for me,” gushed Gaine, looking out to a standing-room only gathering of former colleagues, school administrators, family, and friends.

“It’s incredible. Seeing all of your faces, people that had a major part of my life … for what we all hold dear, for the mission of the association … How can I express the gratitude and appreciation I have for everyone here, for your work in the development for not only the student-athlete, but the whole student? … This is a dedication of a room for me, but this is a dedication for all of you!”

“I took a leap [in 1979, when offered a position by Neal], and I never looked back.”

Gaine is now in select company, noted current executive director Bob Baldwin, joining Neal, who was eloquent at the podium in extolling their 35-year partnership, and fellow pioneer Sherm Kinney, in having a permanent marker in the building for their service.

▪ In the continuing effort to address the referee/officials shortage, Taunton High has launched a sports officiating class for students, as a physical education elective, using Ref Reps as a training tool.

Addressing the MIAA’s board of directors Thursday, AD Mark Ottavianelli and the district’s community liaison — Chris Green, a former East Boston basketball star — detailed the early progress and the potential for a promising future.

“There is an opportunity here to develop a pool of officials,” said Ottavianelli, who said he got the “bug” at age 18 to be an official. “And they can make money.”

Their promising pitch had the attention of all in the room.

▪ The MIAA is trying to lock in tournament venues as soon as possible, per associate director Sherry Bryant. The field hockey (WPI) and volleyball finals (Worcester State) are locked in, football is lined up for Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at Gillette, and the goal is to return to Polar Park (baseball) and UMass (softball).

▪ The board unanimously approved two motions: the MIAA constitutional and organizational structural initiative authored by Baldwin that streamlines processes, providing clarity. Also, an adjustment to Rule 18.1 (cancelled season policy), which will apply to football and rugby on a two-year pilot. Teams who lose games because of a cancelled season will not be limited to schedule games against other schools that were also impacted by the lost season.

▪ Baldwin confirmed that the 2024 National Federation of State High School Associations’ annual convention will be held in Boston, from June 28-July 2, at the Marriott Copley. “A great showcase for the MIAA to put its best foot forward,” Baldwin said.

Craig Larson can be reached at craig.larson@globe.com.