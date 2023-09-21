Kayden Mills runs wild again, powers Arlington football to big nonleague win

Thanks to five first-half scores from Mills, the visitors took a 40-14 halftime lead. Mills finished with four rushing scores, one receiving touchdown, and a passing touchdown in the win.

The 6-foot, 190-pound senior rumbled for 295 rushing yards and six total touchdowns to power the Spy Ponders (2-1) to a 52-21 victory over nonleague host Brookline.

For the second straight week, running back Kayden Mills took over the game for Arlington.

“He was the star tonight,” said Arlington first-year coach Frank Roche. “Any back will tell you that you need your offensive line to be successful, but his yards after contact is off the charts. He never goes down on first contact. Even when Brookline was there, he was still getting 10, 20, 30 extra yards. So that’s something you can’t really teach.”

Junior Henry Tassmer and sophomore Brady Bekkenhuis anchored Arlington’s offensive and defensive lines, and Jake Kerble returned a fumble for a touchdown for the second straight week.

Last Friday, Mills rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Kerble provided the key defensive play in a 41-22 win over Stoneham, giving Arlington a pair of quality wins leading into its league schedule.

“It’s been great, the guys have responded well and they’ve taken to the coaching staff,” said Roche, a former Middlesex League MVP during his playing days at Arlington. “Once league play starts, that’s where the money’s made. There are a lot of great teams in the Middlesex League, so we’re looking forward to it.”

New Bedford 33, Attleboro 6 — Senior quarterback Colin Rodrigues tossed three touchdown passes, including two to senior Dezmond Brunskill, to lead the Whalers (1-2) and spoil the home opener for the Bombardiers (1-2).

Medford 14, Revere 6 — Jack Lombardo tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Justin Marino, and then put the game away with a 5-yard scamper in the fourth quarter to lead the Mustangs (2-1) to the Greater Boston League win. Anthony Difronzo and Luiz Barbosa anchored the defense, and Magerson Bazile came up with a crucial interception in the fourth quarter.

Westford Academy 26, Belmont 20 — Jake Cullen completed 14 of 30 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 12 times for 79 yards and another touchdown to lead the Ghosts (2-1) in a nonleague road win.

Dover-Sherborn 7, Sharon 0 — Garrett Webb hit Brian Olson for a 42-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to lift the Raiders (1-2) in a close nonleague contest.

Whittier 50, Dracut 26 — Anderson Pineda rushed for 203 yards and four touchdowns as the Wildcats (2-1) rolled up 503 total yards of offense in the nonleague win.

Abington 33, Silver Lake 0 — AJ Nash got it started with a 1-yard blast as the Green Wave (3-0) got rushing touchdowns from four players and coasted to a nonleague victory.

Hanover 35, Stoughton 7 — Vinny Mancini carried 13 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns, while Mekhi Bryan caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Ben Scalzi to lead the No. 12 Hawks (3-0) over the Black Knights at Scituate High. John McDonald added 51 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown, and kicked five extra points, and Aidan Boutin led the defense with eight tackles.