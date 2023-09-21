Massachusetts high school football: Previewing every prep team in Eastern Mass.

(Teams in alphabetical order)

Austin Prep

League: Evergreen

Coach: John Florence (3rd season). Career: 4-16.

Last year’s record: 0-9

Strengths: Year of experience under their belt

Concerns: Gap in talent

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Zach Hayes will direct an air-raid style attack, throwing to a group of wide receivers including Jimmy Holmes, Joe McClain and Noah Florence. Senior C/NT Phil D’Alleva (5-11, 290) anchors both lines and has been getting interest from area FBS and FCS programs. The season opened with a 45-0 loss to MIAA member Pembroke. It will once again be a year of transition for the Cougars, who made the jump from the MIAA to NEPSAC at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “Definitely an improvement from last year, to be more consistent on both sides of the ball,” John Florence said of his hopes for this season. “Defensively, to really improve our tackling. Offensively, be able maintain more consistent drives and not hurt ourselves. We had a lot of self-inflicted wounds with turnovers and things. Obviously, other teams are good, and you can’t do certain things against really good competition that a year or two prior to that you might have gotten away with.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., at Pembroke

Advertisement

BB&N

League: ISL

Coach: Mike Willey (10th season). Career: 50-21.

Last year’s record: 5-4

Strengths: Senior class

Concerns: Overall depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: A fast and tough BB&N squad is determined to qualify, and win a NEPSAC bowl game after falling just short the past two seasons. At linebacker, senior captains Jack Kelley and Tyler Blum can play sideline-to-sideline and crack pads with every hit. Up front, seniors Kastriot Panariti, Max Van Tassell, and Nic Matosic need to control the line of scrimmage. Senior captain Brian Brennan, a 6-foot-4-inch, 290-pound Princeton commit, will anchor the offensive line. Senior captain Brett Elliott (6-6, 230), a Duke commit, will be a top target for senior quarterback Henry Machnik. Bo Maccormack, a junior captain from Westford, is a highly-productive back who wreaks havoc on opposing defenses, constantly rumbling for chunks of yardage. His innate ability to run through or past defenders opens passing opportunities for senior receivers David Driscoll and Henry Rome.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., vs. Milton Academy

Belmont Hill

League: ISL

Coach: Anthony Fucillo (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 3-5

Strengths: Skill positions

Concerns: Depth on the line

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Former Winthrop and Tufts star Anthony Fucillo takes the helm at Belmont Hill after working as an assistant at Harvard and Amherst. He is the program’s third coach in four seasons. With competition at quarterback, Belmont Hill will lean on its senior captains, led by Peter Friumara, a 6-foot-3-inch, 275-pound lineman. “He’s a great leader and will anchor a somewhat experienced offensive line,” said Fucillo. “It’s exciting, he’s been the role model there.” Two other senior captains, running back/linebacker Cal Peterson (5-11, 180) and wide receiver/defensive back Luke Travaglini (5-11, 160) bring experience. Junior linemen Tommy Rupley and Sampson Onuoha headline a defense that returns eight starters.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., vs. Lawrence Academy

Advertisement

Brooks

League: ISL

Coach: Patrick Foley (11th season). Career: 45-31.

Last year’s record: 8-1

Strengths: Defensive front, running game

Concerns: Inexperience at quarterback

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Brooks returns seven starters on each side of the ball from a squad that beat St. Sebastian’s in the NEPSAC Dave Coratti Bowl. That includes three offensive lineman opening gaps for senior back Darnell Pierre. At 5-foot-8, 185 pounds, Pierre might not possess the most intimidating frame, but his plus speed and strength make him a handful to tackle. Senior Merrimack commit Henry Walsh (6-0, 255) anchors the defensive line at nose tackle. “He’s as active and athletic of a defensive lineman as you’ll see,” said Brooks coach Patrick Foley. “He has a great motor and gets to the ball.” Senior inside linebacker Joel Mireles (6-1, 220) has garnered a slew of Power 5 offers for his speed, tackling, and nose for the ball. “In the middle of our defense, from a leadership position, he’s a really good football player,” said Foley. “He’s the leader of our defense. Having him in the middle of things is key for us.”

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m., at Groton

Dexter Southfield

League: Evergreen

Coach: Casey Day (14th season). Career: 60-41.

Last year’s record: 7-2

Strengths: Experience, depth, line play

Concerns: Readiness to take everyone’s best shot

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Dexter Southfield was very good in 2022, and DS returns 20 starters and more than half of them are at least two-year starters who have made back-to-back bowl appearances. It will be hard to push Dexter around in the trenches with three linemen having FBS offers in senior OT/DT Liam Andrews (6--foot-5, 270 pounds) of Boxford having verbally committed to Penn State, senior OL/DL Dom Silvia (6-6, 300) of Bridgewater committed to Charlotte junior RT/DE Hardy Watts (6-6, 290) of West Roxbury has double-digit offers from Power 5 conferences, according to Day. They give senior QB Joe McCauley (6-2, 200) of Wilmington, who verbally committed to Richmond, all the time he needs. Others who have verbally committed already include senior WR/DB Darius Day (Bucknell) and RB/FB/WR/LB Quinn Carver (Bates) of Dorchester. Some other seniors that Day expects to pop up on the radar of college recruiters: WR/DB Mike Bonsu, who has an offer from Marist, OL Riley Bloch and LB Alex Saunders. “I think we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, which we definitely saw (in the season-opening 28-20 win over Kingswood Oxford),” said Day, who believes this is the deepest team he has assembled at Dexter.

Advertisement

Season opener: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., vs. Kingswood-Oxford

Governor’s Academy

League: ISL

Coach: Jim O’Leary (13th season). Career: 86-26.

Last year’s record: 6-3

Strengths: Senior leadership

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Multiple

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: In an always competitive ISL7, the Govs are looking to make noise again. Junior captain Tony Silva, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound back, spearheads the offense. Senior offensive linemen Parish Souza (6-2, 270) and Willie Pridgen (6-3, 285) lead a unit that coach Jim O’Leary views as a strength. Senior Corey Aubuchon (6-1, 215) is a presence on both sides of the ball, at wide receiver and linebacker. With 4.5 speed, junior Dawson DuBose and senior Bryant baseball commit Hunter Kingsbury join Aubuchon on the outside. A three-way competition for the starting quarterback has not yet been settled between senior Colin Maloney, junior Connor Hennessey, and senior Nick Berglund.

Advertisement

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., vs. St. Sebastian’s

Groton

League: ISL

Coach: Jamie Lamoreaux (8th season). Career: 19-22.

Last year’s record: 4-3

Strengths: Quarterback

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Wing T

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: At the smallest school in the Independent School League, the Zebras carry just 35 players on the roster. Despite the low numbers, there is plenty of optimism with eight starters back on offense. Senior Sean Green and junior Salim Hill split duties under center. “Green is legit,” said Groton coach Jamie Lamoreaux. “Salim is one of the fastest kids in the ISL, and on the track team. When he gets into the open field, he’s gone. We want to get him into open space where his speed can take over.” Senior Nate Johnson and junior J.P. Charpentier return at tailback and 6-foot-3, 190-pound Gavin Cronin can stretch the field at tight end. Senior Forrest Nelson (6-2, 280) anchors a line that also returns seniors William Koukopoulos and Zachary Webber.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 3 p.m., vs. Brooks

Lawrence Academy

League: ISL

Coach: Jason Swepson (6th season). Career: 16-18.

Last year’s record: 6-2

Strengths: Offensive line

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: The Spartans return eight ISL All-Stars or Honorable Mention selections from a team that co-championed the ISL7 and won the Todd Marble Bowl. With the entire coaching staff back, there is continuity. So too on the offensive line, with junior Derek Schlupf (6-foot-5-inches, 290 pounds), senior Matt Pierotti (6-2, 290), senior Sam Healey (6-3, 255), senior Trent Jackson (6-0, 230), and junior Garrett Lanagan (6-4, 285) protecting senior QB Michael Landolfi, a transfer from Hanover who threw for 17 TDs and ran for seven more last season. Senior captain Dom Selvitelli (6-2, 270) and senior Cole Nelson excel at sealing off blocks and providing a vertical pass-catching threat at tight end. Seniors Jovon Mobley and Tavian Fenderson are two-way starters at wide receiver and defensive back. Senior captain Michael Gregoire and junior Jordan Johnson are the lead backs, in addition to bringing physicality to the linebacker position.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., at Belmont Hill

Middlesex

League: ISL

Coach: Amal Scott (2nd season). Career: 0-8.

Last year’s record: 0-8

Strengths: Leadership

Concerns: Size up front

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Second-year coach Amal Scott has seen sparks of a program transformation in the preseason. “This year is really about putting everything together,” said Scott. “Last year, it was a lot of teaching. There was a lot of first-time football players. This year, we had a full offseason, guys were getting in the gym.” With only 12 upperclassmen on a roster of 40, the senior captains will be key cogs to progress. Senior captain Ty Fein, a three-sport athlete and two-sport captain, returns at quarterback. “Ty is the quintessential football guy,” said Scott. “He is your locker room leader, a straight A student that’s devoted to the game.” Senior receiver Griffin Miller has quick feet and breakaway speed and will team up with 6-foot-5 junior Alex Clapp, who has a large catch radius, solid route-running abilities, and good hands. Senior captain Felix Juves (6-4, 230) lines up at tight end and defensive end and leads by example with a relentless motor. Sophomore Orion Sanders, one of the top state’s most intriguing prospects, is a playmaker.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2:30 p.m., at Roxbury Latin

Milton Academy

League: ISL

Coach: Mike Mason (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 5-3

Strengths: Senior leadership, wide receivers

Concerns: Consistency

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After the retirement of 27-year head coach Kevin MacDonald, longtime defensive coordinator Mike Mason will direct the Wildcats. “We’re going to continue what Kevin brought to the program,” said Mason, who played for MacDonald at Archbishop Williams from 1982-86. “We want high academic kids that love to play football. We play hard-hitting football.” True sophomore Qu-ran McNeill, a Dorchester resident, will start at quarterback. With senior Harvard commit Ryan Parker and sophomore Kash Kelly at wide receiver and senior tight ends Bryce Anderson (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) and Will Grant (6-6, 220), McNeill will have plenty of quality targets. Senior Brown commit Matt Childs and senior Keith Nally will be the featured tailbacks, running behind three returning offensive linemen. Alongside three-year starter Aidan Cole (6-2, 210), four-year starter Owen Howlett (6-0, 225) stars at inside linebacker. “We have a coach on the field,” said Mason of Howlett. “He can relay them and change them, he knows all the checks. It makes our life a lot easier. He’s absolutely vital to the defense.”

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., at BB&N

Nobles

League: ISL

Coach: Rob Murray (4th season). Career: 11-13.

Last year’s record: 4-4

Strengths: Veteran leadership, speed

Concerns: Depth, size

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: In Rob Murray’s fourth year at the helm, the Bulldogs return 18 starters. Seniors Chris Capone and Johny Grinion form a potent duo in the backfield, and lineman Owen Fitzsimmons (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) is a stalwart in the trenches. Seniors Forrest Carson (6-1, 280) and Alastair Rose (6-2, 225) bring a veteran presence alongside Fitzsimmons. Senior receiver Henry Tweedy has the speed to create separation downfield and will work alongside a talented group consisting of Ricky Bates (junior), Will Chiasson (junior), Zach O’Connell (junior), Jack Murray (sophomore), and Mac Bianchi (sophomore). Peter Nizolek (6-1, 208), a senior captain who plays tight end and defensive end, will be entrusted to secure the edge and create pressure in the backfield.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m., vs. Tabor

Phillips Andover

League: Northeast Prep

Coach: Trey Brown (5th season). Career: 4-14.

Last year’s record: 2-6

Strengths: Senior class

Concerns: Inexperience at defensive back

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: In his fifth season, 2012 grad Trey Brown is brimming with optimism. “This is the most talented group that I’ve coached, that we’ve seen in my time here with the seniors and post graduates,” said the coach. “That excitement is real.” With 20 seniors, the leadership and depth is a real plus. “With the majority of guys playing one way, we’re practicing at a higher-level, higher intensity,” said Brown. “It’s live competition, not guys going both way and being gassed by the third quarter like previous years.” Senior captain Joe Carrara, a Pocasset resident, brings speed and crisp route running to the receiver position. The quarterback is Adam Landry, a 6-foot-4-inch senior from Newton. University of Rochester-bound senior Quinn Polcari (6-1, 265) and Bowdoin commit Henry Sheldon (6-3, 270) move well up front and can pull with ease. A pair of seniors, Logan Cove and Lincoln Beal, a Globe All-Scholastic at Andover High, are an elite duo in the backfield. Senior IMG transfer Alex Armour (6-0, 265), a Cornell commit, and senior Dan Bendar (5-10, 300), a Beverly resident, will wreak havoc on the defensive line alongside former Xaverian standout Jack Furey. Postgraduate linebackers Aidan Goss and Nate Rosner are physical at the second level.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 5 p.m., vs. Williston Northampton

Pingree

League: Evergreen

Coach: Mike Flynn (6th season). Career: 29-5-1.

Last year’s record: 5-3

Strengths: Skill positions, senior leadership

Concerns: Inexperience on the line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Making a bowl game in three of the past five seasons, the Highlanders return a quality group of seniors that bring a great deal of leadership to the team. A senior class with plus athletic ability and versatility has been in the system for four years. Senior captain Chris Colby, a Villanova commit from Rowley that plays wide receiver and strong safety, will command a lot of targets. Senior quarterback Hudson Weidman, a Boxford resident, commands the offense with a solid grasp of passing route combinations. Fellow Boxford residents Matt Therault and Jalen Richardson help lead the offense. Therault can play tailback and wide receiver and Richardson, a UMass Amherst baseball commit, lines up on the outside and has great hands. With a plethora of playmakers, Pingree coach Mike Flynn can be creative in his play calling.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., at Portsmouth Abbey

Rivers

League: ISL

Coach: Randdy Lindsey (4th season). Career: 14-4.

Last year’s record: 8-1

Strengths: Experience

Concerns: Depth on the line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Led by Wesleyan-bound senior quarterback Max Stevelman, the Red Wings are determined to make back-to-back NEPSAC bowl appearances after a spirted win in the Moose Curtis bowl last season. Third-year coach Randdy Lindsey returns the majority of the key contributors, including 11 returning starters. Senior captain Luke Schutte, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound presence, anchors the line and will play both ways along with Middlebury commit Brendan Coakley (6-0, 290) and junior Jason Richardson (5-11, 250). Fellow senior captain Jeremy Kiefer highlights a receiving core that features Albany basketball commit Amir Lindsey (the coach’s son) and Brown commit Griffin Schutte, with juniors Nate and Shane Olsen expected to contribute as well.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2:30 p.m., vs. St. George’s

Roxbury Latin

League: ISL

Coach: Matt Golden (2nd season). Career: 1-7.

Last year’s record: 1-7

Strengths: Experience

Concerns: Size on the line

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: In the second season under Matt Golden, the Foxes return 16 starters. Senior captain John Thomas takes over at quarterback and will look early and often for fellow senior captain Ryan Lin. Lin will also be expected to call signals defensively from safety. Angus Leary, a 6-foot, 260-pound senior captain, is the lead back and is being counted on to lead the defensive front. Senior Reid Spence (6-0, 225) will take charge of the offensive line at center and line up at linebacker on the other side. Senior Peter DeVito (6-0, 210) will start on the O line and linebacker, forming a formidable punch with Spence. Juniors Shane Bernazzani (6-3, 230) and Sam Seaton (6-2, 230) will play on the line both ways.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2:30 p.m., vs. Middlesex

St. George’s

League: ISL

Coach: Joe Lang (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 3-5

Strengths: Offensive line, skill players

Concerns: Depth

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: Nine-year assistant Joe Lang takes over for the retired John Mackay as head coach in Middleton, R.I. Sophomore Sean Clack will receive the lion’s share of the carries in the backfield and is an adept receiver. Repeat junior Diego Mccray shows the signs of a star receiver who can play in the slot or at the X. Versatile Bubba Shelton, a junior, steps in at QB as junior starter Jack Austin recovers from an injury. BC High transfer Julian Pollard, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior from Abington, anchors the offensive line with senior Plymouth resident Connor Weeks (6-0, 215) and junior Felix-Antoine Dionne (6-3, 240). Junior Will Longfield, a hybrid linebacker, will call out the defensive checks. Toad Deedy, an Air Force lacrosse commit, is ablocking back and a disruptive force along the defense line.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2:30 p.m., at Rivers

St. Mark’s

League: ISL

Coach: Ken Goodwin (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 1-7

Strengths: Offensive line, depth at running back

Concerns: Tackling, special teams

Offense: Pro set

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: Ken Goodwin in his first foray as a head coach after coaching the defensive line and special teams units at Bryant University. Goodwin, who has never coached at the high school level but has 13 years of college coaching experience, institutes a process-based approach. Jared Brown, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound junior, leads a group of four returning starting lineman. “Those guys are going to be huge for us, especially with a repeat freshman quarterback behind them,” said Goodwin. Juniors Levy DeSilva and Luke Hallenbeck will be among those featured at running back. Freshman Henry Colon will start at quarterback, with senior Devon Reid and junior Michael Gurley on the outside as two of his top targets. Junior Ben Howard will be counted on defensively.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., at Thayer

St. Sebastian’s

League: ISL

Coach: Dan Burke (5th season). Career: 14-11.

Last year’s record: 6-2

Strengths: Running the ball

Concerns: Defensive inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After its run to a share of the ISL-7 title and the NEPSAC Dave Coratti Bowl, the Arrows have a roster brimming with young talent. Junior quarterback Ty Ciongoli, a three-sport athlete, returns at quarterback. “He’s gotten stronger,” said fifth-year coach Dan Burke. “He’s got good poise, just good leadership. I’m excited to see what he does this season.” It’s hard to find a better one-two punch in the backfield than junior Justin Bourque and sophomore George Kelly. The duo both possess uncanny speed and immense physicality. Paving the way up front will be senior captain Jake Mulrey (5-foot-11, 255 pounds). Sophomore left tackle Marky Walbridge (6-6, 285) has over 15 Division 1 offers and will play alongside juniors Lucas Candiotto (6-5, 295) and Matthias Ogrinc (6-5, 270). Junior wide receiver Kaelan Chudzinski (6-4, 210) is a talent. Sophomore defensive end Dom Funke creates chaos off the edge as one of the most talented players, regardless of position, in the league after earning All-ISL honors as a first-year.

Season opener: Friday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m., at Governor’s Academy

Tabor

League: ISL

Coach: Jeffrey Moore (1st season). Career: 0-0.

Last year’s record: 3-5

Strengths: Offensive line, wide receivers

Concerns: Inexperience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Artificial turf

Outlook: After working as the tight ends coach at UMass Amherst last season, Jeff Moore returns to the high school level after stints at St. Thomas More and Loomis Chaffee as a head coach for the first time. Senior quarterback Tim Bengtson, committed to Assumption for football and lacrosse, leads the offense. Protecting Bengtson will be freshman tackles Jacob Burns (6-foot-7, 280 pounds) and Varga Botond (6-7, 280), sophomore guard Amahn Williams (6-5, 260), junior guard Will Smith (6-5, 260), and senior center Joel Alvarado (6-3, 350). Junior Hugo Djeumeni is an explosive runner. Junior slot receiver Dameer Phifer, who holds several Division 1 offers, teams up with repeat freshman Kaiden Drinkwater, a Leominster resident, to form a potent pass-catching duo. Junior tight end Liam Hubacz (6-1, 215), formerly at Tantasqua Regional, is another weapon. Senior linebackers Rafael Monteiro, a Wesleyan commit, and Perry Goodman lead the defense.

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 1:30 p.m., at Nobles

Thayer

League: ISL

Coach: Jeff Toussaint (20th season). Career: 59-84-1.

Last year’s record: 2-6

Strengths: Size, tight ends

Concerns: Experience

Offense: Spread

Playing surface: Grass

Outlook: The Tiger attack starts with senior Nate Austin-Johnstone, a physical, bruising runner that can break tackles and run around or through defenders. Sophomore left tackle CJ Talabi-Oates (6-feet, 215 pounds) is the lone returning offensive lineman after the graduation of University of Miami recruit Samson Okunlola. “He moves well and is good on the defensive line,” said Thayer coach Jeff Toussaint. “He plays inside as a tackle on defense, but is a good edge pass rusher on passing downs.” Arnaud Dugas, a junior transfer from Canada, starts at QB after completing 67 percent of his passes with 27 TDs for College Laval last fall. He has a pair of pass catching tight ends in seniors Harry Salters (6-5, 215) and Sean Toland (6-3, 210). Senior Malachi Mcclean and junior Angel Perez-Gonzalez, a pair of Brockton residents, are the top wide receivers. Sophomore inside linebacker Will Bewley leads the defense. “He’s extremely vocal and is a serious student of the game,” said Toussaint. “He processes and watches film, communicates to his teammates, is quick to the ball and quick to diagnose plays.”

Season opener: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m., vs. St. Mark’s