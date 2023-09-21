Patriots place Marcus Jones on injured reserve with shoulder injury

The 5-foot-8-inch, 185-pounder has played in two games this season, and has five tackles. Jones is in his second season after being selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones, who suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, was placed on injured reserve on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jones reportedly has a torn labrum .

His injury is another blow to the Patriots’ depth in the secondary. Cornerback Jonathan Jones, who missed Sunday’s game, was limited in practice Thursday with an ankle injury.

The Marcus Jones transaction freed up space on the roster for Will Grier, who is joining the Patriots as a third quarterback. A career backup, Grier was most recently on the Bengals’ practice squad, but he has not played in an NFL game since 2019 with the Panthers.

