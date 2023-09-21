Report: Patriots adding quarterback Will Grier to active roster

The Patriots are reportedly adding backup quarterback Will Grier to the team’s active roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Grier, a former third-round draft pick, has spent his four-year career as a backup with just three NFL appearances to date, all coming in 2019. He had been in the Dallas Cowboys organization since 2022 before being released just prior to the start of this season. Grier had most recently latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the practice.