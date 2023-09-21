scorecardresearch Skip to main content
patriots

Report: Patriots adding quarterback Will Grier to active roster

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated September 21, 2023, 8 minutes ago
Will Grier was with the Dallas Cowboys until being released Aug. 29, and was most recently on the Bengals' practice squad.Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Patriots are reportedly adding backup quarterback Will Grier to the team’s active roster, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Grier, a former third-round draft pick, has spent his four-year career as a backup with just three NFL appearances to date, all coming in 2019. He had been in the Dallas Cowboys organization since 2022 before being released just prior to the start of this season. Grier had most recently latched on with the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the practice.

The move also comes amidst confusion surrounding the status of Matt Corral, who had briefly been on the Patriots roster as another backup option.

Advertisement

Boston Globe Today