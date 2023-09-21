Trevor Story sees better things ahead with Red Sox after he can ‘flip the page’ on the last two years

Such an escape offered a reminder of a road not taken, one that would have made such moments far more frequent.

“It’s incredible,” said Story. “I always thought about [moments like that], and they’re here now. I’m able to enjoy the game and just enjoy being a professional baseball player with my son.”

ARLINGTON, Texas — For a few moments at Globe Life Park, the far-reaching disappointment of 2023 faded for Trevor Story. The 30-year-old Red Sox shortstop stood in front of the visitors dugout before a game against the Rangers, rolling a ball with his 18-month-old son, Stetson.

When Story reached free agency after the 2021 season, one team seemed a likely fit. The Rangers wanted middle-infield help, Story was part of a deep free agent class of standout middle infielders, and there was little question that the Irving native was open to a homecoming.

“It was always kind of on our radar,” Story said. “I’m from the area, I grew up a Ranger fan, and I literally live, like, 20 minutes from there now in the offseason. So it was obviously an easy connection there. It was something we were looking to entertain but it wasn’t a ‘for sure, it’s gonna happen’ type of thing.’ It was on the short list.”

The Rangers moved quickly prior to the lockout that year. While they reportedly offered Story something comparable to the six-year, $140 million deal he ultimately ended up signing, they pivoted after hearing Story’s counter-offer and signed Corey Seager to a 10-year, $325 million deal and Marcus Semien to a seven-year, $175 million deal prior to the Dec. 2 lockout.

Once teams could resume negotiations with players, Story landed with the Red Sox.

Just over a month into his nine-figure contract, Story switched agencies, moving from Excel to Wasserman. Some perceived that as reflective of Story’s disappointment in not having been able to finish a deal with the Rangers.

But Story, while declining to go into specifics, said it wasn’t driven by that.

“I understand the assumption, for sure; that would make sense,” he said. “I think ultimately, it was about, I just wasn’t very happy with how the whole thing went down. I’m happy with where I ended up and the ultimate destination.”

Story was emphatic that changing agents did not reflect any negative feelings about landing with the Sox.

“No, no, no. It wasn’t that,” he said. “The communication between my [agents] at the time and the teams could have been better. But that’s kind of as much as I want to divulge into it.

“At the end of the day, they were representing me, and I don’t think I was represented totally the right way, I guess. And that was kind of what called for the change.

“But as things kind of played out, we felt really good about Boston and what we had going here. That was ultimately what it came down to. I wanted to go somewhere where I truly think that it was my best chance to win. And playing for an organization like this, that’s what I want. It really just came down to winning.”

Story is hitting just .177 in 35 games this season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But the Rangers, after a 68-94 season in 2022, are now squarely in this year’s postseason mix, while the Sox are playing out the string. Story’s absence for the first 4½ months of the season while recovering from an internal brace procedure and his subsequent offensive struggles (his .511 OPS ranked 439th of 450 players as of Thursday) have factored heavily into the Sox’ disappointing season.

Story accepts that his lack of production contributed to the team’s current position and the decision to fire chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

“There’s a shared responsibility,” acknowledged Story, who said he talked to Bloom after the dismissal. “And obviously, the first two years didn’t go as expected for me.

“I’m looking forward to kind of flipping the page on these last few years and putting the injuries behind with a normal offseason and normal spring training. We’re going to make these next four or five years a different story.”

Story wants to play an active role in that. There have been instances of players who get huge contracts struggling with health and retreating from team responsibility while cashing checks.

“He’s the complete opposite of that,” said outfielder Rob Refsnyder. “Everyone in here loves and respects Trevor like crazy. He’s a great example of leadership.”

As Story contemplates a healthy offseason, his focus isn’t merely personal.

During his time rehabbing from injuries in both 2022 and 2023, he spent time across the Sox system, building relationships with future teammates. He hopes to continue that process by hosting a number of infielders in Texas to work out this offseason.

“It’s the silver lining [of rehabbing],” said Story. “You can look at it in a positive way or you can just be salty and feel bad about it. But for me, more than anything, it made me feel more entrenched in our organization.”

Story listed Marcelo Mayer and Nick Yorke (with whom he spent time in Portland) as well as Mikey Romero (who was rehabbing in extended spring training with Story for months) as a few prospects he plans to invite.

That initiative represents an outgrowth of Story’s efforts to help build the team. He made several recruiting calls to free agents last winter and plans to do the same this winter. He also was, in Refsnyder’s words, “super-active” in team group chats last winter to check in on teammates’ offseason preparations.

“His interest is to win,” manager Alex Cora said. “He didn’t come here just to play baseball. He came here to win championships. He wants to be involved. He’s all-in. He wants to be better. He knows that he needs to be better, too, for us to be a good team.”

Already, the Sox note how Story’s play at shortstop has transformed them defensively. They hope that with health and a full offseason, he’ll regain his timing at the plate to add a dynamic offensive element.

There’s no certainty that Story will emerge as the player the Sox anticipated when they signed him. But he expressed determination that his first impression in Boston will not define his time with the franchise.

“I signed up to do a job here, and I know I can do it,” he said. “And that’s part of the thing that keeps me up at night a little bit.

“I finally feel healthy and I know that performance hasn’t been what I expect or what the team expects. That’s for me to address in the offseason, to make the needed adjustments to come back and be the player that I know I can be.

“But going forward, I’m really excited about the team that we have. And I know that the best is ahead.”

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him @alexspeier.