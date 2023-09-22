Author readings around Boston Sept. 24-30

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY SEPT. 24
- Anna Staniszewski (”My Cousin’s Mermaid”) and Rajani LaRocca (”Summer is for Cousins”) discuss their picture books at 3 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5.)
MONDAY SEPT. 25
- Chuck Collins (”Altar to an Erupting Sun”) will discuss his debut novel at 7 p.m. virtually via the Boston Public Library.
- Katherine Applegate and Gennifer Choldenko (”Dogtown”) will discuss their new book at 6 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Nick McDonell (”Quiet Street: On American Privilege”) is in conversation with Matthieu Aikins at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Sean Carberry (“Passport Stamps: Searching the World for a War to Call Home”) will discuss his latest book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
TUESDAY SEPT. 26
- Heather Cox Richardson (”Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America”) is in conversation with Meghna Chakrabarti at 6:30 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith. (The live event at WBUR City Space is sold out, Tickets for the livestream are $45 and include a signed copy of the book)
- Robert Boyers (”Maestros & Monsters: Days & Nights with Susan Sontag & George Steiner”) is in conversation with Robert Pinsky at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (”Ace of Spades”), Jamison Shea (”I Feed Her to the Beast and the Beast is Me”), Tomi Oyemakinde (”The Changing Man”), and Kalyn Josephson (”This Dark Descent”) will discuss their young adult horror novels at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Maggie Tokuda-Hall (”The Siren, the Song, and the Spy”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. virtually via The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.
- John Kaag (”Henry at Work: Thoreau on Making a Living”) is in conversation with Ben Shattuck (”Six Walks: In the Footsteps of Henry David Thoreau”) at 6:30 p.m. at Fuller Farm at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Sami Greenfield (“Bury Me in My Bathing Suit: Essays on life, grief and unexpected joybursts”) will discuss her new book at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books.
WEDNESDAY SEPT. 27
- Kevin Carey (”Junior Miles and the Junkman”) will discuss his latest book at 5:30 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe.
- Jeremy Eichler (”Time’s Echo: The Second World War, the Holocaust, and the Music of Remembrance”) is in conversation with Sebastian Smee at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum. (Tickets are $25 for non-members, $20 for members.)
- Dr. Samantha Montano (”Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis”) discusses her book at 7 p.m. virtually via the Connolly Branch and the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library.
- Airea D. Matthews (”Bread and Circus”) will read her work at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Jeffrey Harrison (”Between Lakes”) and Grace Schulman (”The Marble Bed”) will read their work at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop. (Tickets are $5-$10.)
- Ian Johnson (”Sparks: China’s Underground Historians and Their Battle for The Future”) is in conversation with Annie Jieping Zhang at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Lawrence Buell (”Henry David Thoreau: Thinking Disobediently”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society. (Tickets are $10.)
- Chuck Wendig (”Black River Orchard”) is in conversation with Aaron Mahnke at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
- Rachel Harrison (”Black Sheep”) will discuss her new novel at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are $5 – $28.69.)
THURSDAY SEPT. 28
- Rachel Harrison (”Black Sheep”) is in conversation with Brittany Wallace at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books. (Tickets are priced on an income-based sliding scale.)
- Marilyn Hacker (”Calligraphies”) is in conversation with Mary Baine Campbell at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- Dr. Brian H. Williams (”The Bodies Keep Coming: Dispatches from a Black Trauma Surgeon on Racism, Violence, and How We Heal”) is in conversation with Amber Payne at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Josh Barkan (”Wonder Travels”) will discuss his new memoir at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.
FRIDAY SEPT. 29
- Rosanna Xia (”California Against the Sea: Visions for Our Vanishing Coastline”) is in conversation with Madeline Ostrander at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
- John Young (”Getting Huge”) will discuss his latest book at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
- Ross Gay (”The Book of (More) Delights”) will discuss his latest essay collection at 6 p.m. at the Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store. (Tickets are $29.75 and include a copy of the book.)
- Novuyo Rosa Tshuma (”Digging Stars”) is in conversation with Noviolet Bulawayo at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
SATURDAY SEPT. 30
- Peter H. Reynolds and Henry Rocket Reynolds (”All We Need is Love and a Really Soft Pillow”) will discuss their new picture book at 10 a.m. at the Dedham Community Theatre at an event hosted by The Blue Bunny.
- Bridget M. Chamberas (”Bridget Finds a Home”) will launch her debut picture book at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore.