TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Coming in November: ‘NCIS’ franchise expands down under

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated September 22, 2023, 15 minutes ago
From left: William McInnes, Todd Lasance, and Olivia Swann in "NCIS: Sydney."Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

I’m not a big fan of “NCIS,” the military police procedural that, were it not for the strikes, would be entering its 21st season this month. But maybe I would be if there were some Australian accents in the air?

“NCIS: Sydney” is coming to CBS this fall, one of the few franchise series that will have new episodes available. It’s going to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The show will be the first international edition of the franchise, which has already included “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

“NCIS: Sydney” will star Olivia Swann (“DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and Todd Lasance, as US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police join to keep crime in check in the Indo-Pacific.

Tuuli Narkle (left) and Sean Sagar in the new addition to the "NCIS" franchise, which premieres Nov. 14 on CBS.Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.

