Coming in November: ‘NCIS’ franchise expands down under

I’m not a big fan of “NCIS,” the military police procedural that, were it not for the strikes, would be entering its 21st season this month. But maybe I would be if there were some Australian accents in the air?

“NCIS: Sydney” is coming to CBS this fall, one of the few franchise series that will have new episodes available. It’s going to premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 14. The show will be the first international edition of the franchise, which has already included “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” and “NCIS: Hawai’i.”