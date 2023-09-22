Adidas CEO Gulden apologizes for statements on Ye

Adidas Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden has apologized for questioning whether Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, really meant the antisemitic statements he made last year.

Gulden characterized his comments from a recent podcast as a “misstatement” and said Adidas is committed to fighting antisemitism and “completely opposed to the ugly hate” that Ye expressed in the fall. The CEO’s remarks were conveyed in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, by Jonathan Greenblatt, head of the Anti-Defamation League, who cited a conversation with Gulden.

Gulden had reignited the furor over the German company’s handling of the Ye situation with his comments on the “In Good Company” podcast last week. On that show, Gulden said that he didn’t think that Ye really meant the antisemitic statements he made last year that led the sneaker maker to terminate its lucrative Yeezy collaboration with the rapper and designer.