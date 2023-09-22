Blind date: ‘We both have unique jobs so it was interesting hearing about hers’

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Alone in nature, by the ocean or a waterfall

LANE W.: 23 / yacht detailer

HIS EXES SAY: He’s charming but stubborn.

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s a gentleman.

7 P.M. TUSCAN SEA GRILL, NEWBURYPORT

CALM WATERS

Hannah My mom had read the column and suggested it.

Lane My roommate told me his mom loves to read Cupid and told me I should try it out so she could see me in the article.

Hannah I drove straight from work. I felt pretty calm.

Lane I downed a beer. After working through a crazy storm at work, I needed it to get ready.

Hannah We were both on time. The hostess pointed to him.

Lane My date walked up. I stood up and we did a little side hug as a greeting.

Hannah I thought his teeth were super white and his hair certainly had a shape.

Lane She was wearing a nice dress and was very put together.

SINKING FEELING

Hannah We talked about what he did for work and how he ended up moving out here.

Lane She likes to go backpacking around the world and I thought that was so very cool. She also has a unique job working on different things from woodwork and welding all the way to Photoshop.

Hannah We had a similar sense of humor.

Lane We were able to crack jokes and laugh as we had a similar sense of humor. Also, we are the same age.

Hannah I ordered two Palomas and a Caesar salad (it was a seafood restaurant and I don’t really like seafood).

Lane I asked if she wanted to get any appetizers, or what she was eyeing, and didn’t really get a response except for that she didn’t like seafood. I asked for the swordfish and she had a salad. I thought mine was very unique for my first time having it.

Hannah He got less attractive when he told me he went as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween.

Lane We didn’t have too much in common. Grew up in what seemed to be different worlds, but we both have unique jobs so it was interesting hearing about hers.

Hannah He’s also an Aries.

Lane Nothing was really a deal breaker, she just wasn’t my type. She seems like a great person but I just wasn’t attracted to her in that sort of way. I didn’t feel anything honestly from the start.

STORMY NIGHT

Hannah We walked out of the restaurant.

Lane We called [it a] night after dinner, as it was already so late. I was very tired. We noticed them closing up, so we thought it would be a good idea to head out and not be those people.

Hannah He gave me a hug and told me he had fun, and then he didn’t walk me to my car.

Lane We ended the night with a hug and our goodbyes.

Hannah No.

Lane I don’t think we will be going out again.

Hannah / B-

Lane / B

