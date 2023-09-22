Five things to do around Boston, Sept. 25 - Oct. 1

Test your hypotheses at the MIT Museum’s free, weeklong Cambridge Science Festival. Interact with all things STEAM (that’s science, technology, engineering, art, and math): Craft tin foil boats, explore the galaxy, study the nuances of AI, and more. Workshops, exhibits, and lectures, some of which require registration, will be hosted at locations across Cambridge. cambridgesciencefestival.org

Starting Wednesday

Flick Fest

Celebrate Latino storytelling at CineFest Latino Boston. Highlighting community, cultural touchstones, and social struggles, the films will run in theaters in and around Boston, including the Coolidge Corner Theatre and Emerson Paramount Center. Through October 5. Some screenings free. Find showtimes, ticket information at cinefestlatino.com.

Saturday

Dumpling Delights

Taste the best dumplings Cambridge has to offer at the annual Central Square Dumpling Festival, held in University Park. There will be food available to purchase from up to 30 trucks and restaurants. The festival is in honor of Joyce Chen, who helped popularize Chinese food in America through her cookbooks, TV show, and iconic restaurants in Cambridge 11 a.m. -5 p.m. $5 admission, children under 12 free. newenglandopenmarkets.com

Saturday

Under the Autumn Moon

Mark the end of the Chinese harvest season at the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival. The Peabody Essex Museum hosts the celebration at its Yin Yu Tang structure, a Qing Dynasty home transported from China and displayed at the museum. Explore the home (tickets required for tour) and enjoy mooncakes, storytelling, live performances, and more. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission $20, with discounts available. pem.org

Opening Saturday

Clay Creations

Witness the range of potter Toshiko Takaezu’s work at Shaping Abstraction, an exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts. From ceramics to multimedia installations, paintings to textile pieces, dozens of the Japanese-American artist’s pieces will be on display. Through September 29, 2024. Tickets required — adults $27, youth $10, free for members and children under 7 — at mfa.org.

